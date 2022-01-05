A cursory glance at any social media timeline that promotes discussion about politics reveals a truth both sad and scary: Americans are nowhere near heeding the plea issued so many years ago by Rodney King: "Can we all get along?"
King's case was a precursor – one of many – to incidents of police brutality that spawned the Black Lives Matter movement and spilled over into violence in some U.S. cities. After being beaten by police in Los Angeles, King was awarded $3.8 million in a civil suit. Unfortunately, he was unable to extricate himself from the life of crime that put him into the cross-hairs of the cops. He wound up drowning in his swimming pool, with a heart condition and a system laced with drugs.
Flash forward to 2021, and the assault on the U.S. Capitol. It was clearly an insurrection, by the classic definition; many of those who participated have admitted it, possibly to lighten any punishment they may receive. Even the most conservative members of Congress, still shaking in their boots in the aftermath of an attack intended to take some of them down, saw it that way, and blamed then-President Trump for inciting the riot.
Whether Trump will bear any legal responsibility for Jan. 6 is unknown for now, as a bipartisan panel continues its investigation. But his possible culpability is far less concerning than the way history – spurred on by extremists who consider the insurrectionists to be heroes – has already rewritten itself. Many people who once were shocked and horrified by that incident now view it in a softer light. Some have even called it a constitutionally protected "redress of grievance."
These advocates aren't denying that a handful of people died and many others were injured, but they believe the violence was not only justified, but also noble. The dead they might label "collateral damage" – the exact words Timothy McVeigh used to describe 19 dead children when he parked a Ryder truck containing a bomb outside the federal building in Oklahoma City. The kids were at the wrong place at the wrong time.
"Not in my town," you say? Wrong. A quick cruise through the Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook timeline proves that an alarming number of local people – or at least, people with some sort of interest in Cherokee County – agree with the aggressors, and those who support them. They stand as proof that Trump was spot-on when he quipped that he could shoot someone, and he wouldn't lose any voters. That seems to be especially true if, as is the case with the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection, a bit of time was available to heal most wounds.
There's little anyone can say or do to change the minds of those who believe what historians will almost certainly label a "false narrative" – or, as it's sometimes called, "the big lie" – that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. The best those who yearn for healing and restoration of the "United" part of these "States" can hope for is that it will eventually cease to be a factor at the ballot box, and that rational people from both major political parties can drum up enough support to overcome the extremists infesting the halls of Congress.
If that's not possible, perhaps it will at least cease to be a factor in human relationships, and those who are part of Trump's loyal fan base will eventually be able to "get along" with those who aren't. A lie will always be a lie, but Americans – and indeed, Cherokee Countians – must somehow reach across the aisle and find some common denominator, however miniscule it may be. Building up our own communities, regardless of what happens at the statehouse or across the Beltway, is a good place to start.
