It's no exaggeration to say local entrepreneurs are concerned about the impact the resurgence of COVID-19 will have on their businesses. Unlike some area residents, they keep up with current events, and they know the Delta virus is far more contagious than the original strain.
They don't want to shut down; that would literally be, as they say, "bad for business." Some are pondering the reimposing of mask regulations, to protect themselves and their employees. They know that will cost them revenue from a certain segment of the population – stubborn people who refuse to wear masks for the 15 to 30 minutes it may take to make a transaction. Fortunately, those recalcitrant folks are few in number. More common are those who dislike masks, and oppose government mandates, but will wear them occasionally if they must. There's also a group of people who won't enter a business if mask mandates aren't in place.
Whatever happens, and however it happens, it is incumbent upon everyone in Cherokee County to support our business community – even if that means wearing a mask for a few minutes, and paying a slightly higher price than they might get if they ordered online. Jeff Bezos doesn't need money from local customers; local merchants do.
Some people argue – quite vehemently, and with insults hurled at those who disagree – that masks don't really mitigate the spread of COVID-19. But they're not scientists or doctors, and neither are journalists. The difference is, journalists will report on what experts say, and perhaps encourage others to read and listen. Experts and those in the media who cover them face the same type of ridicule and hate – and to be fair, anti-mask folks also are subjected to scorn, even when they're nice about it.
An alarming number of people continue to believe a business has no right to demand that customers wear masks. They're wrong; remember "no shirt, no shoes, no entry"? How about the law that forces people in vehicles to wear seat belts, or to have automobile insurance? Or for that matter, the one that gets a ticket for drivers with lead feet? It's highly likely that the government can, in fact, oppose mask mandates; many governments choose not to do so because they fear their base. But it's absolutely certain that private businesses can do so.
The same folks who holler about their "freedom" being stripped because of a piece of cloth are also the ones who cry foul when media entities won't let them despoil their social media pages with disinformation, foul language, attacks on others, or downright lies about people, places and things. Again, they are misinterpreting the concept of liberty; "freedom of the press" is for "the press" itself, not for them. If they want to argue that they, indeed, are a form of "the press," they are free to do so, and to use their own social media claims to prove their point. No media entity owes them a forum for their fear- and hate-based drivel.
But there is a debt we all owe, and that is to our own communities. Without the businesses to provide a tax base, someone's "freedom" will hardly matter, because there won't be a community left in which to exercise that right. Businesses, their owners and their employees are victims of this virus, just as sure as anyone else. And it's incumbent upon all of us to do what we can to keep them – and by extension, our communities – afloat.
"Shop local" has always been an important catch phrase, but it's more so now than ever. Do it.
