Dog owners in Cherokee County will be delighted to learn that this week, work will finally begin on the long-discussed pet park in Tahlequah.
Back in August, Ward 1 City Councilor Bree Long led a stakeholder support meeting to discuss upcoming plans. At that time, Long said a "private donor" was providing some seed money to kick things off. The first such meeting was held in July, and Long reported significant progress had already been made.
Long and other officials, as well as city Parks and Recreation employees and community members, understood the challenges, but also were aware of the benefits the community would reap. More and more people want to bring their dogs - and sometimes cats - along wherever they go for outdoor recreation. That increasingly applies to indoor venues. Giving folks a place to take their pets for some fun and exercise is an important element for a successful modern community, just as biking and walking trails are.
Feedback was important, and those involved in the planning process sought it and got it. In fact, Long admitted she wasn't initially aware some of the equipment for a dog park could be so expensive, and since the city wants to be "financially efficient" with any purchases, she and others want the community to help out. It makes sense for those who would take advantage of the dog park to help fund it.
At the City Council meeting earlier this week, Long said she and Parks and Recreation Administrative Coordinator Heather Torrento have been meeting regularly to smooth out the final details for installing the park. And she announced it would be built on the south side of the Fourth Street Bridge. Dirt work starts this week.
There will be a large park and a smaller one, with ample parking for both, between the two fenced-in areas. Another added feature will be a quarter-mile walking track that will loop around the two parks, offering some exercise opportunities for human visitors. Long said the donor is challenging other community members to participate in a "dollar-for-dollar" match to pay for more amenities and upkeep.
Tahlequah residents should be pleased with the progressive nature of city officials. The new features that have come to fruition over the past few years will help attract businesses and residents to the community - and if we're to grow and prosper, that's what we should all want. And growth is the best way to keep our kids from leaving for other pastures, even if they might not be quite so green.
Dog owners can show their gratitude by contributing to this worthy cause.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.