This weekend, law enforcement officers will be stepping up their patrols in Cherokee County, mainly because of the Medicine Stone music festival. Although that may be annoying to some attendees, there's a good reason for the inconvenience.
Seven people died in crashes here last year due to alcohol or drug-related crashes, and according to statistics, this number has been increasing each year. At this point, Cherokee County is ranked among the worst in the state for such crashes. That comes as no surprise to motorists who actually buy the legally mandated automobile insurance; policies sold here are often more expensive than in other areas of Oklahoma, for that very reason.
For the cynics who are tempted to look askance at added patrols, or grumble that they're a ploy to make more money by handing out tickets, think again. Law enforcement officers have families, too, and they don't want their relatives killed by drunken drivers, any more than the rest of us do.
Another problem that seems to be on the rise is the tendency of drivers to refuse to stop when law enforcement officers signal them to do so. When a driver has warrants out for his arrest for other infractions, his first reaction may be to avoid arrest. But history shows this is usually a fruitless endeavor. Eventually, the law will catch up to the miscreant, and forcing the officer to give chase only exacerbates the situation. Why add another charge to the list? And as far as trying to avoid a mere traffic ticket by hitting the gas, that's a ludicrous move – especially when it's possible the officer would have let the driver off with a warning.
Officers don't relish the idea of engaging in pursuits, because no matter how careful they are, the possibility of an accident is magnified. As the Tahlequah Daily Press reported in a front-page story on Sept. 18, officers are trained on how to deal with drivers who try to avoid capture, but still, they'd rather not run the risk. Safety is always a prime concern, and when cars are blazing down the highway at 100 mph, a positive end to a chase isn't always possible. And when crashes do occur, not only are injuries or fatalities often part of the equation, the vehicles are damaged – and once again, insurance premiums go higher.
Getting pulled over by a law enforcement officer, for whatever reason, can be stressful; no one would argue that point. Tickets are costly, insurance premiums rise, and depending on the violation, the driver's job could even be in jeopardy. But forcing an officer's hand is neither wise nor healthy, and it's a mark of extremely selfish behavior. In these troubled times, it's incumbent upon all of us to consider how our actions affect other people.
If you're out and about this weekend or any other time, and you've been drinking alcohol, find a sober friend to drive you home. If you get caught, don't try to flee; accept your fate and vow to learn a lesson. While you're at it, thank your lucky stars no one was hurt.
And if you happen to get caught up in a checkpoint, handle the delay with dignity and grace, and a good dose of patience. Understand that the officers are just doing their job, which is to protect all of us. In fact, why not thank them for their service? They deserve it.
