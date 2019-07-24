Are you absolutely sure you're not at risk of being purged from Oklahoma's voter rolls? If you're not, you should make a quick online check before it's too late.
State election officials recently mailed out more than 181,000 address confirmation forms, but they haven't heard from 134,000 of those people. There could be a variety of reasons for their silence. Perhaps they've moved out of state and thus rendered themselves ineligible to vote in Oklahoma. Maybe they've died, and no relative has thought to inform election officials. Or maybe - and this is the scary part! - they never got the form at all.
At one time or another, everyone has missed some mail. Sometimes, people steal the contents of mailboxes, hoping to score something of value. But postal carriers make mistakes, too - especially new ones who don't have their routes down. It's possible at least a few of the notifications wound up in the wrong mailboxes, and instead of making sure they were delivered to the right people, the recipients may have tossed the correspondence in the trash.
If you voted in the last election or so, you're probably not in jeopardy of being tossed just yet. But if it's been a while since you marked a ballot, yours might be one of the remaining names. And although you will still be able to cast ballots in 2020 and 2022, what happens afterward is up in the air. A vote in the next election might do the trick, but you can't be positive.
You have until Saturday to respond to the notification, even if you didn't get it. After that, you'll be placed in the inactive roll. That's why, if there's any doubt whatsoever that your voter registration is still valid, you should go to elections.ok.gov and check it out. It takes just a few seconds to ensure that your rights are secured.
In case you're one of those people convinced his or her ballot doesn't count, think again. Elections in Tahlequah have been decided by two or three votes. While the same isn't true at the state or national level, one vote - as part of a cluster of like-minded folks - can make all the difference in the world. And although Libertarians will disagree with the assertion, many people are of a mind that if you don't vote, you probably shouldn't complain when the election - or the subsequent behavior of the politicians - isn't to your liking.
Don't relinquish a liberty that many people around the world don't have. Make sure you're registered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.