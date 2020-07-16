In this day and age, with the economic forecast so uncertain, many people who ordinarily wouldn't do so are looking to get something for nothing. But the old saw that you get what you pay for is as true today as it ever was - and that applies to information as well as tangible products.
Don't be deceived. Information from printed or online sources that is free is often either inaccurate, outrageously partisan, or stolen from a legitimate medium.
The upcoming general election promises to be more contentious than ever, and there will be trolls and bots out in full force to fool voters into seeing things their way, and casting ballots accordingly. A simple rule of thumb is that if a site is hyperpartisan, it reeks of illegitimacy. Most of these deceptive sites are right-leaning, but some are left-leaning. The real pity is many people will embrace sites if the partisanship leans in the direction they favor. But that doesn't mean these impostors shouldn't be exposed for what they are.
Most "aggregators" are sites that scrape news from online sites of legitimate newspapers, and sell advertising based on the promise that "readers" can access the information for free. This is intellectual property theft, just like pirated music from the artists who produce it. In some cases, a local person will use a Facebook page, steal stories from a site, and post them under his own byline. A former Tahlequah resident is doing precisely that to the Daily Press. This adds plagiarism to the mix of theft, and eventually, wrongdoers will pay the price.
But what readers interested in political information should be aware of is the pop-up sites billing themselves as "local news." They're anything but. If they were "local," residents of the targeted communities - mostly in rural areas of the country - would know the contributors. Is there any regular reader of the Daily Press who isn't familiar with our editor and our writers - at least by name, if not on sight?
Tahlequah has no pop-up site masquerading as homegrown that we know of - yet. But there are others of which readers should be leery. The SW Missouri Guide, out of Neosho, and the Jay Guide - just down the road a piece - are products of Franklin Archer Local News Network. Despite use of the word "local," these are little more than political shills. The same is true for the Bixby Guide and Beggs Guide, by Locality Labs.
With legitimate news organizations in financial crisis due to COVID-19 and other factors, conglomerates with ill intent are stepping up to fill the gaps. These days, most legitimate news outlets are interested in purveying accurate information as watchdogs, or the Fourth Estate, and earning enough revenue to stay afloat. The partisan pretender sites are aiming for gross profits, swaying public opinion, and polarizing communities. Judging by comments on newspaper Facebook pages, the impostors already made inroads.
According to research through Columbia University's Tow Center for Digital Journalism, there are at least 450 such sites, part of 12 state networks under the umbrella of five corporations. Although these sites try to hide the identities of their financial backers, savvy researchers have tracked down many of them. Go here for more details on these sites and who is controlling them: www.niemanlab.org/2020/07/hundreds-of-hyperpartisan-sites-are-masquerading-as-local-news-this-map-shows-if-theres-one-near-you.
A map at the aforementioned site can easily be correlated with political bent of an area. The material at this website is worth your time. Those who seek legitimate information should be on the lookout, because the danger is real. While local journalism is under threat mainly due to smaller revenue streams, national-level journalism has itself become partisan. It's hard to know whom to trust, but you can always bet on your local media. After all, our readers and viewers call us into account if we stray off the righteous path.
