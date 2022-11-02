If Oklahomans care about states' rights, why would they give a hoot that a governor or senator from somewhere else endorsed a candidate in the Sooner state?
They shouldn't, regardless of which political party the endorser clings to. The notion that Okies might be willing to turn over decisions of this magnitude to a person who obviously has ulterior motives would be laughable, if it hadn't become too common.
It's happening more and more these days. Former President Trump has given his blessing to a number of candidates across the country, and he fully expects his followers to vote the way he tells them. On a more limited basis, President Biden Biden has done the same thing. In Biden's case, his popularity is low enough that he might not expect another term, but he may be concerned about Democrats holding onto one or both houses of Congress. In Trump's case, he's not so much thinking about a midterm Republican takeover as much as his return to the White House in a couple of years, if he chooses that path.
But what's good for Oklahoma may not be good for the country, which is why these "carpet-bagger" endorsements shouldn't be worth much. Anyone who pays attention to recommendations to vote for particular candidates ought to hew more to the opinions of business, education and community leaders who live here, work here, and suffer here when the wrong candidates slide into office.
Several readers have expressed concern about evening commercials they have seen on TV, wherein false information has been put forth about Joy Hofmeister by the Kevin Stitt camp, as well as outrageous claims by the Ryan Walters camp about his opponent, Jena Nelson. The claim that Stitt has fought hard against the "radical left," which Hofmeister is now a part of, is the type of screed viewers should be able to dismiss out of hand, if they've been keeping up with current events.
Hofmeister, despite switching parties, thinks and acts like a traditional Republican. And traditional Republicans from this neck of the woods have not tried to destroy public education. They know most of their constituents couldn't afford to truck their kids to Tulsa to attend classes at Holland Hall of Monte Cassino, even with generous vouchers from taxpayers. The "conservative" label doesn't necessarily mean opposition to public education, either.
Voters should make a concerted effort to not pay attention to the man, or men, behind this particular curtain. Don't be fooled. Look for the truth before casting a ballot, and ignore blurbs on TV that push easily provable falsehoods.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.