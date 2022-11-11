Here's another bit of propaganda Oklahomans need to put to rest right now, especially in light of whom we elected to serve as our next superintendent of public instruction.
Despite the cries of angst of some fanatics who obviously don't have young children - or aren't paying attention to the kids they do have - no one has kicked God out of the schools, in Oklahoma or anywhere else in the U.S. The law simply removed the ability for those in authority to steer students in a particular direction in terms of religion, by leading prayer or by some other action.
Everyone should be fine with that, unless they want someone else's brand of Christianity rammed down the throats of their children. And they can be sure no other parents want their brand forced upon the kids. If you're a Baptist parent, do you want your child to be asked to recite the "Hail Mary" along with other Catholic students? Most Baptist parents would say no, although it's a sure bet that a few misguided souls would simply say their own prayers should be accepted, while those of other Christian faiths should be chunked out the window. Theirs, after all, is the "correct" interpretation of Christ's message, and the adherents of all others are "going to hell."
Quite a few people would be OK with forced prayer, as long as it's Christian. That seems to be the view of some in state office, but that's not how the Founding Fathers saw it. Many weren't even Christians, and those who were - let's say they were not of the evangelical stock many of us are today.
Oklahomans or their elected leaders who think Christianity should be exclusively pushed on students or teachers need to read the First Amendment, because they have no clue as to the tenets on which this country was founded. Worse, they are lying to the public, and that should not be tolerated. Students have always been allowed to pray, lead prayer, gather around the flagpole, and openly discuss faith. They can "witness" to other kids. Most schools allow groups of students to meet after school for religious purposes. The key is, students can no longer be compelled to engage in religious practices that should have been up to their parents and their pastors to lead and instill.
There's a place for religion, and it's called church - or synagogue or temple or mosque. Parents who expect teachers to do their work for them in terms of faith are lazy. Their faith is weak, and moreover, so is their God, if he (or she) can be so easily expelled from school. Besides, any teacher can attest to the prayers sent up in the classroom before a major test, or on the football field before the big game.
Religious folks need to have more faith in the Creator than they do in the prevaricating politicians who use such schemes to get votes. Unfortunately, it seems to be working, but voters might not be so pleased when their tax dollars are used to defend lawsuits against officials who introduce unconstitutional measures. Authoritarianism will not be tolerated.
As for all other Okies, they should cease posting the lie that God has been banished from public schools. Not only does it violate the Ninth Commandment, it makes them look foolish, and they can expect to be challenged, probably by a teacher.
