By the time this edition of the Tahlequah Daily Press hits the stands, the severe winter storm predicted to befall Cherokee County will already be here. Everyone will know whether roads are treacherous, power outages occur, or trees get iced over and fall.
Most, if not all, schools will be out Thursday, if not Friday. Some were out Wednesday. That means kids will be home, looking for something to do. Add that to those who are sidelined by COVID-19, and we get an unusual mix of folks stuck at home, or endangering themselves and others on the streets and highways.
Weather events like Winter Storm Landon are always a source of angst for law enforcement officers, emergency medical services personnel, and road and utility crews. They know that while many of their friends are tucked into couches in slippers, sipping hot cocoa and watching TV, they'll be out there, engaging in risky work so everyone else can stay safe.
Already, in the wee hours of Wednesday morning, as temperatures began their slow crawl downward, Tahlequah Public Works Authority employees were working to restore power outages in parts of the city. City and county road crews were standing by with sand, salt and equipment needed to keep the paths clear. EMS services are on alert.
While many folks must go to work during inclement weather - like the aforementioned "protectors," postal workers and newspaper staffers - others don't, or they can work from home. That ability became more available with COVID, but will serve as a safety measure when there's ice on the road.
Anyone who doesn't have to be on the road when it's icy should stay home. Even if the possibility of a traffic fatality is set aside, the inevitable fender benders cause a spike in everyone's insurance rates. And since Oklahoma has some of the most expensive vehicle insurance in the country, letting the car sit in the driveway is a prudent idea.
Other precautions should be taken. Most area residents have already made a run on the stores for things they deem critical - bread, milk, toilet paper, and other products people make light-hearted jokes about. But they also need to keep flashlights with strong batteries and warm blankets handy. Anyone who does have to drive somewhere should take along a few blankets and some water. And don't forget about pets. They should never be left out in sub-freezing temperatures.
Finally, check on at-risk or infirm neighbors and family members. It's always tragic to lose a loved one, but losing someone to cold weather would be even more so, because it's easily preventable.
And by the way, if roads are too hazardous, some subscribers might not get the print editions of the TDP. But rest assured the digital edition will be available early to all.
