In recent weeks, a couple of city employees were reportedly grousing on social media because they didn't get raises this year. If we had to hazard a guess, those folks have never been on a payroll that didn't involve some governmental entity. Otherwise, they'd be a little more savvy about how things work in the world.
First of all, most people who have jobs these days are grateful for them. Not everyone can retire, take extended leave, or even work from home. Some have few to no benefits. And many jobs have evaporated in the wake of COVID-19. But that's in the private sector. Most government-based employees have managed to hang onto their positions, even with a tax base that can be expected to flag at least temporarily.
Few who are on the outside, looking in, would dispute the fact that historically, city employees have been paid well, compared to many of their private-sector peers. They have better benefits, too. That's especially true for those who have no education past high school, and even more so for those who didn't finish high school. Those people might be few and far between these days, but back in the '80s, a number of municipal workers were in that group.
Until recently, city employees could count on a bump nearly every year, from 3 to 5 percent. And as with most government entities, if one person got a raise, they all did, though the percentages could vary. That's one problem many private-sector employees have with government jobs: They are all treated nearly the same in terms of raises, regardless of diligence or qualifications. That system makes sense in some ways, because politics are always involved, but it also punishes those who go above and beyond the call of duty.
The city of Tahlequah, like others these days, doesn't have a lot of spare cash floating around. A look at the payroll budget – especially when contrasted with the average income of other local workers at the same level of skill requirement – reveals most city employees are already earning a respectable sum for what they do. That's not to say they don't deserve more; many do, without question. But to gripe about missing one year in a series of consecutive pay hikes seems like a slap in the face for taxpayers – who, after all, are paying those salaries, when they themselves might earn far less.
Mayor Sue Catron has apologized more than once for the current budget's inability to accommodate raises. But she shouldn't have to issue a mea culpa for something that's necessary. Some recently vacated jobs have gone dark, and others have been filled with contractors. Some employees have taken on additional duties – but of course, they're not the ones complaining.
We're pretty sure city employees will eventually go back to their regularly scheduled programming of pay hikes, but until the budget is conducive, perhaps a little more gratitude is due.
