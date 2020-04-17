Lots of conspiracy theories have been floated about the coronavirus. Some accuse accuse Nancy Pelosi of being the mastermind. Others say Bill Gates created it so he could force his own vaccine upon a hapless population. Still others insist President Trump designed the crisis to further enrich himself.
Those have been pretty much debunked by all reputable fact-check sites. But the most prevalent involves the Chinese government. With Trump calling it the "Chinese virus" and other people speculating that if the Chinese government didn't "create" the pandemic, its leaders handled it ineffectually or secretly from the beginning, and in doing so have endangered the planet.
It's safe to say the Chinese, and people from other countries, view the U.S. through the same dark lens. For every conspiracy theory blaming China or Italy or Spain for ineptitude or nefarious intent, there are another couple pointing the finger at the U.S. Anyone who has friends outside the border can tell you most other people view the U.S. with suspicion, and don't have a good impression of Trump – or of many other U.S. politicians.
But let's say, for one moment, that another country – China, Russia, or Thule, if you like – is determined to ruin the U.S., destroying not only its economy but its people. And let's imagine further that this evil empire is pushing the envelope to achieve its mission with COVID-19 – either deliberately, or as a happy result of circumstance. Based on the behavior of many people, that country is making inroads on achieving its goal.
The American public was split by a huge political chasm well before COVID-19. There are those who hate the regime in power, and those who love it, and not much in between. Those on the most extreme ends of the spectrum have chosen to "hate" their polar opposites, rather than approach them with tolerance and goodwill. People can no longer express opinions without being shredded to bits.
A similar divide is occurring over the virus, along similar fault lines. On the one side are those who want the economy jump-started immediately, with some saying we must consider a certain number of deaths as inevitable, and even acceptable, to prevent widespread loss of livelihood. Many fear the loss of civil liberties as the government sets the rules for what businesses can be open and which ones must be shuttered, coupled with the stay-at-home "orders." On the other side are those who would have businesses and venues lying fallow, and citizens forced to remain sequestered, as long as it takes to make sure infections and deaths are kept to a bare minimum – even if that means the economy as we know it can never recover.
There is a bit larger group in the middle of this divide than the purely political one. They are ambivalent about the best course of action. They value human life, but they don't want to see bread lines – albeit ones where people are forced to stand 6 feet apart, wearing masks. These are the ones who must talk some sense into the extremes.
Based on arguments ensuing among Americans of all stripes, if that hypothetical evil empire intended to "destroy" America's people, we're letting them do so – not literally and physically, but in terms of our attitudes toward one another and our ability to live as "one nation" – or as our paper money has it, "out of many, one." That's what "e pluribus unum" means.
Most of us have the time now to contemplate what's important, and what's next. So let's pledge that if there is a plan to harm America, we won't let that happen. The best way to prevent it has little to do with whether this business or that is open, but in how we deal with one another. Every faith has a "golden rule." Let's follow it.
