Oklahomans who are sheltering at home at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic might escape this deadly virus, but if they're not careful, they could fall prey to other life-threatening health hazards.
There's no question that alcohol sales are up - in some places, as much as 80 percent - since the pandemic hit full-throttle. That's understandable, in a way; many moderate drinkers may have increased their intake to relieve the stress of being stuck at home, loss of a job, or other sources of anxiety. At the same time, due to social distancing, Alcoholics Anonymous meetings aren't being held - except perhaps remotely. Alcohol-related fatalities may not ultimately be as high in number; that remains to be seen. But they occur at an alarming rate.
According to the CDC, the average annual total of alcohol-attributable deaths, both acute and chronic, is 1,353. That includes not only health issues, but suicides and motor vehicle crashes. Since the listing is for fatalities, it doesn't include the number of families destroyed by alcoholism. It's not a stretch to suggest that being confined in close quarters with family members - already a potential recipe for domestic violence - could pose a serious risk when excessive alcohol use enters the equation.
The same could be said for tobacco use. The Tobacco Settlement Endowment says 7,500 Oklahoma adults die every year from tobacco use. TSET adds that tobacco-related health care costs top $2 billion annually in this state. Each year, 1,500 young people pick up the habit, and one in six youngsters use e-cigarettes. Most media - including TDP - have reported a run on tobacco products as shelter-at-home took hold. Tobacco shops, ironically, can be deemed "essential" businesses. It could easily be assumed that this increased use could also lead to a higher death rate.
And finally, it's no secret that Oklahoma has one of the highest obesity rates in the nation. This trend dovetails the state's status as being sedentary - in other words, eschewing exercise and other physical activities that could promote good health. With fitness clubs and gyms being closed, and public parks and trails a source of apprehension for many, it's likely many Okies will gain weight and lose muscle tone during this period. One doctor suggested the average weight gain could be worse than the 10 pounds, on average, that each person picks up during the holiday season.
No one would diminish the seriousness of COVID-19, although there continues to be disagreement over whether business closures could cause more harm to the economy than they're worth. But there should be little quibbling over the fact that other insidious problems could creep up on us while our minds are otherwise focused on the pandemic.
We would all do well to do our best to eat healthy, exercise, and moderate alcohol and tobacco consumption during this time. Otherwise, we might emerge on the other side of COVID-19 to find that the "solution" was worse than the problem.
