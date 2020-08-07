The controversy revolving around the opinions of medical professionals over the value of facial coverings in curtailing the spread of COVID-19 continues unabated. Little can be done to convince naysayers, even the reality of loved ones sickening and dying. But it ought to occur to them that making false claims about their private physicians on social media could land them in hot water.
Last week, a local doctor got the phone number of a Daily Press staffer from a mutual friend he would not identify. This doctor has been following the kerfuffle on TDP's Facebook timeline, and imagine his surprise when an individual commented that "their" physician - he was careful not to identify patient's gender - either indicated COVID was no big deal, or said the whole thing was a politically motivated hoax.
The physician declined to answer questions like whether the patient was pushing discredited treatments like hydroxychloroquine. But he did say the patient was dispersing lies about his medical advice and that disagreements over treatments aside, anyone asserting the virus is a hoax is "beyond ignorant." He added that he hopes when people claim their doctors are denigrating COVID protocols, like mask wearing and social distancing, that others will politely ask for the names of those doctors. A reputable doctor shouldn't have a problem with his or her general medical opinions being known, he said.
The anonymous doctor said he does have two patients whom he recommended not wear masks, but he has told them to shelter at home and to social distance. He pointed out the vast majority of legitimate doctors think that for most people, wearing facial coverings is not perfect, but it is far better than nothing. That is the consensus of every local doctor to whom TDP staffers have talked. No doubt a few disagree, but they haven't stepped up to comment. As a side note, this doctor believes there are more local deaths than the health department is reporting. He does not believe there's a cover-up, but that officials want to make sure the victims died of COVID-19 and not something else.
Many area residents are against a mask mandate, and that includes a few doctors - but they wear masks and may advise others to do so as well. Opposing mandates is one thing; saying properly worn masks or social distancing aren't helpful under any circumstances is quite the reverse. The doctor also mentioned the alarming story, spreading like wildfire on social media, that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration has said mask mandates are illegal. He frankly said the people passing that lie should be shouted down, since a quick perusal of the OSHA website will refute the claim. Again, mask mandates are neither unconstitutional nor illegal; it's a matter of libertarian principle on which many people stand against them.
Here's some advice, whatever your beliefs about protocols: Do not misrepresent what your doctor says, because he or she might call you on it privately - and if it weren't for HIPAA, the chastisement might be public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.