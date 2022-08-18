Few elections get less attention than a primary run-off. Most voters are focused on the first primary in June, or the general election in November. But this election on Tuesday, Aug. 23 could be one of the most important of its kind in recent history.
That's why some voters may want to consider voting early – often referred to as "absentee" – just in case they forget to cast their ballots this coming Tuesday, or run out of time during their busy day to do so.
Early voting began Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Cherokee County Election Board. The early voting is open to anyone who is registered and qualified, according to Election Board Secretary Tiffany Rozell. And as of this writing at just after 2 p.m. Thursday, more than 140 voters had taken advantage of this opportunity. That might sound like many, but Rozell said that's a pretty brisk early-vote turnout for an election of this kind.
No special approval is required, although proper identification will be required. And as most Oklahomans with any common sense and experience in the political realm should be aware, while this state is at the bottom of the barrel in many areas, it can boast one of the safest, most efficient voting systems in the country.
Early voting will be available Friday, Aug. 19, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 20, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Election Board, 914 S. College Ave. Rozell wanted to stress that early voting is not available at precinct polling locations. Those who prefer to take that route must do so on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. A list of precinct polling places is available on the Tahlequah Daily Press website, as well as the Election Board website.
Another important reminder: No votes can be cast on Monday, although in the past, that may have been offered in some areas.
This election important, no matter what party you belong to. There's a ballot for both Republican and Democratic voters. Many would say the most important are the contests between Markwayne Mullin and T.W. Shannon, to represent the GOP on the ballot for U.S. Senate to replace Jim Inhofe; and Madison Horn and Jason Bollinger on the Democratic side, running against Sen. James Lankford. The winner of the respective races will face opponents in the other party in November.
For questions, contact the Election Board at 918-456-2261 or cherokeecounty@elections.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.