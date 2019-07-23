The five members of Oklahoma's congressional delegation may have had different reasons for voting against a measure to more than double the federal minimum wage from $7.25 to $15 an hour. But whatever their motives, the results were correct, because Oklahoma businesses can't afford such a stark increase, even if it's spread over a five-year period.
It's true that no one can support a family on $7.25 an hour. But it's also true that the cost of living is far higher in states on the coasts than in middle America. Why, then, would the more liberal wing of Congress believe a "one-size-fits-all" pay base should be applied across the board?
The answer seems obvious. Just as Republicans feel trepidation over straying from the demands of President Trump's base, many Democrats are loathe to cross the current squeaky wheels of their party's base. Kendra Horn, Oklahoma's 5th District representative, understands this, which is why she objected to the use of a "sledgehammer" instead of a more pragmatic "scalpel" to get the job done.
Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won't even allow a vote on the floor, so the House move is more symbolic than anything. But residents of the heartland, though they may concede the need for higher wages, know $15 is unrealistic - and for more reasons than one. Many small businesses would be forced to lay off personnel to accommodate higher wages. Republican Tom Cole, the 4th District congressman, cites figures indicating as many as 38,000 jobs could evaporate in Oklahoma. Even if that number is disputed, there's no doubt payrolls would be trimmed, and the remaining employees would have to work even harder to produce the "widgets." Those who flippantly dismiss that fact as a byproduct of greed probably aren't privy to profit-and-loss statements of many companies. Boasts about the overall health of the economy don't take into account that many sectors continue to struggle, and likely will do so for years.
That's not the only dilemma. In this part of the country, many people who have invested time and money into higher education and training are currently making about $15 an hour. Unless their employers can boost their pay proportionately, that "equal treatment" - which could also be viewed through a certain lens as a type of "socialism" - could be a recipe for resentment that damages productivity. Is it really fair to pay someone with 10 years of experience the same as another individual who just joined the team? Furthermore, if politicians want to push a $15-an-hour minimum wage, shouldn't they shrug off their personal hypocrisy and start with their own staffs?
Horn is cosponsoring a piece of legislation she says would raise the minimum wage "incrementally and regionally," and this could be a more just and practical plan of action. It stands to reason that employees in California or New York would be paid more than those in Oklahoma and Kansas, and it also makes sense that workers be paid according to skills, education and training. There's something troubling about giving a fast-food worker the same base pay as a legal secretary, a social worker, a licensed plumber, a police officer, an EMT - or a journalist.
The American people need alternatives that take into account regional averages, costs of living, worker experience and what individual markets will bear. The proposed $15 an hour - for everyone, everywhere, regardless of circumstances - doesn't fit the bill. Setting aside politically charged, dog-whistle insults of "socialist" and "corporate greed," and working toward a common solution, shouldn't be too much to expect.
