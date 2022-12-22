By the time many folks read this, Cherokee County will be neck deep in snow - or not - and temperatures will have plunged below zero, after which they'll remain in the teens for a couple of days. Probably.
Will Rogers once said, "If you don't like the weather in Oklahoma, wait a minute and it will change." As always, he was correct - and even more so today. But Oklahomans are not known for being the best drivers, and they are notorious for being unable to handle ice on the roads. It's a given that many fender-benders, and sadly, fatalities will occur when the weather is bad. It's just as predictable as the run on milk and bread.
This may be just the first of "bad spells" we'll see in Northeastern Oklahoma. And while we may not need to rush to the store to buy everything out, we do need to take extra precautions to ensure the survival of not only ourselves, but of everyone and everything around us. That means staying off the roads if we don't have to be there; keeping a drip on our faucets so our pipes won't freeze; leaving the light on in the well house; stocking up on propane (and it's now too late this time for those who haven't done it); making sure our vehicles are equipped with blankets and water, just in case; bringing our pets inside the house for the frigid weather; checking the livestock tanks to make sure they aren't frozen over; and making contingency plans just in case ice gets on the power lines and they snap.
Many first responders dread days like these, because they know they'll have to be out and about, even if they'd rather be home in front of the fireplace. They know that carelessness on roads under hazardous conditions, coupled with texting and alcohol, are a recipe for disaster. They are the ones who will have to pick up the pieces.
Who else has to pick up the pieces? Other drivers in Oklahoma, who pay the price in terms of higher premiums anytime widespread disaster strikes. And since climate change is unquestionably occurring, regardless of who or what is to blame, increasingly erratic weather patterns will wreak more and more havoc as the years wear on.
No time is a good time to have a catastrophic crash, or even a fender-bender, but during the holidays, it's hard to imagine a worse "gift" that to find out someone you love has been injured or killed on the road or highway. If you're too thoughtless to care about your own safety, then at least consider those who will be affected by your cavalier attitude.
Keep it safe, folks, so you'll be alive and well to celebrate the holidays with family and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.