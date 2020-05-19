"Well, that's not bad at all!"
That's the response the Tahlequah Daily Press had from four or five subscribers who were devoted to print, and were upset when we had to suspend the Wednesday and Friday editions. We asked them to hang on a bit longer, assuring them our e-editions would be available five days a week, and that our staff would be filling those with as much news, or more, than we had in the print editions. We added that once COVID-19 is behind us, "newsmakers" return to their positions, and advertisers come back into the fold, the amount and variety of news would increase even further.
Each of these subscribers, though preferring to hold a physical newspaper in their hands, acknowledged the quality and quantity of our content was not lessened. And they noticed a few other things, too. We've added "e-exclusive" content not available in our print editions. Each Wednesday and Friday, Grant Crawford tackles his 5Ws+1H series. It answers the questions of Who, What, When, Where, Why and How – questions reporters learn to ask in Journalism 101. In today's e-edition, he tells you what praying mantises are good for.
We've also begun experimenting more with multimedia – videos and slide shows – in a manner that allows e-paper readers immediate connection to related multimedia content. In the Tuesday, May 19 edition, print readers may have noticed on the front page two arrows, pointing them to our website, where they can check out videos accompanying stories. But while print readers must go online, scroll down and find the videos, e-paper readers can simply click on the little finger overlaying the arrow button, and it will take them directly to those videos.
The multimedia button is a work in progress. Getting the staff on the same page in terms of how to upload, present and link videos is a process, and we're getting help from a colleague at the Joplin Globe, our sister newspaper. We've had to go back and fix links that didn't connect, but both of those in the May 19 edition work. In the coming weeks, we hope the button itself will be active, and the finger overlay won't be necessary. By the way, advertisers should be very interested in this feature. In the future, we should be able to use buttons on advertisements to take readers to the merchants' Facebook pages or websites.
All "Total Access" customers still get the print and e-paper, as well as unlimited website access, where there is a wealth of content not available even in the e-edition. If you're not hooked up for the e-edition and were sticking to print, go to www.tahlequahdailypress.com and click the "E-Paper" item at the left top of the web page. Print subscribers who have not activated digital accounts should call Subscriber Services at 866-770-7991. The hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, 7:30 to 11 a.m. If you can't get through, call back!
We understand some people don't have internet access, and may never get it. They can still rely on their favorite content in the print editions. It's worth noting that smartphones can be used to access our digital products. And if you don't have internet access but would like a great deal, see page 5 of today's e-edition to get it through our partner, Lake Region Electric Cooperative.
And speaking of print: Our Total Market Coverage print product, which arrives every Wednesday or Thursday at over 16,200 homes in Cherokee County, has been reformulated, and it now features unique content that has not appeared in either our print or e-editions. This product is free of charge and normally packed with advertising inserts. We hope everyone will check out this all-new TMC, to get just a taste of what our subscribers receive.
