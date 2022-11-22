If the Tahlequah Daily Press has anything to be thankful for during these trying times for journalism, it's the readers and advertisers who appreciate the invaluable service newspapers offer. It's a mutually beneficial situation, for sure, and always has been. Now, as we continue deeper into the digital age, we offer more options guaranteed to keep readers informed, and to ensure businesses greater success.
During the week of Thanksgiving, we want to express our gratitude for the support, and at the same time, we wish to allow our employees to spend time with their families. That's why early deadlines will be critical, along with an altered print schedule. While TDP offers an e-edition five days a week, only three of those are also print editions: Tuesday, Thursday and the weekend, which covers both Saturday and Sunday. However, since the post office doesn't deliver on Thanksgiving, there will be no Thursday edition; rather, TDP's Wednesday edition, normally digital only, will also appear in print. This is part of the one you're reading now.
The Nov. 23 newspaper is an important one for us, and for readers; it's our Black Friday edition, and it not only includes the usual array of news and features from our staff, it also is chock full of great deals for local shoppers. We normally do an overprint, so those who don't normally subscribe can snare a copy. It should be noted that because it is a "combined" edition, it costs $2 in racks and with vendors. But it includes all the features that normally appear in the Wednesday e-edition, plus the Thursday print and e-edition, as well as some usual Friday material, like A&E stories. And although there's no Thursday edition and the Friday e-edition is truncated, we'll still keep bringing you news as it happens, and putting it on the website.
Deadlines for editions this week have been much earlier. We've asked those who normally submit items for Thursday editions to make sure they were in our hands Monday, so we could incorporate them into the paper a day earlier than normal. Our deadline to press for the Wednesday edition was set at 3 p.m. Tuesday, so the production crews at our sister newspaper, the Muskogee Phoenix, can also spend the holiday with their families. And while the weekend edition will come as usual after Thanksgiving, the deadlines are also pushed up earlier on Friday.
Our office will close early on Friday, and will be closed both Thursday and Friday. It's a rare customer, after all, who darkens our door even the day after Thanksgiving. Most folks are either recovering from the Thanksgiving feast, or out scoring those great Black Friday deals with local merchants. Members of the news crew will be in and out Friday afternoon, though. We wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving; enjoy these days of fellowship with family and friends!
