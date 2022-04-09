Next weekend, many Cherokee County residents will celebrate Easter. In 2022, this important holiday - though normally associated with the Christian faith - has an extra-special meaning.
Students of comparative religion have noticed that this April, a number of religious holidays happen to be on the calendar. April 2, Muslims began their month-long celebration of Ramadan, and April 2-10, Hindus observe Ramayana. For Christians, April 10 is Palm Sunday, with Holy Thursday following on April 14, Good Friday on April 15, Holy Saturday April 16, and Easter itself, April 17. The evening of April 13, through the end of the 16th, is known as the Paschal Triduum. April 14 is also Mahavir Jaynati, for the Jain practitioner. And April 16-23 is the Jewish Passover. April 24, for Orthodox Christians, is Pascha.
For those who wonder why April is often so entrenched in holidays, a look at pagan traditions offers a clue. As spring began to unfold, our ancient forbears celebrated the end of the cold months of winter, and the renewal promised by the arrival of the new season. It was cause for great rejoicing since time out of mind. In a similar way, autumn was revered as the harvest when the fruits of human labors were gathered before winter once again set in.
In 2022, it's fair to say most Americans are hopeful about the end of the COVID pandemic, so another sort of renewal is on the horizon. Not only do various religious faiths plan to celebrate with extra vigor, but communities will do so as well. Cherokee Countians are looking forward to the Red Fern Festival and other timely events that could signal to us that life is getting back to normal - although that may be the "new normal," and caveats will certainly come with it.
Whether we are part of a religious faith, or none at all, we can still appreciate the sentiment and the cherished beliefs of our friends and neighbors. We can also respect the notion behind the Easter holiday. It's far more than egg hunts, baskets of candy, and that elusive bunny, who perhaps will be responsible for many tables laden with deviled eggs.
Easter offers a spirit of hope for the future - hope, and a promise of something greater than all of us, and tied inextricably to the human soul. We could all do well to pay homage in our own way, starting with a fresh look at how we treat other people. It's the Golden Rule for Christians, but the message is very much the same for every religious tradition - and it should apply to all of humankind.
