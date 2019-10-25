A report from the Centers for Disease Control indicates STDs are on the rise again, and that's not good news. But the right mindset among adults can reverse that trend.
STDs - more commonly called "venereal diseases" - are byproducts of unprotected sex. Almost everyone who's at least in the teen years knows that. But knowing something in a technical sense, and taking concrete action to prevent it, are two different things. After all, everyone also knows if you drink alcohol and get behind the wheel of a car, you could have a crash and kill yourself or somebody else. Yet people in Cherokee County take this risk every single day.
They also take risks with sex, if the figures are correct. Two factors seem to be at work here: One is lack of education in some quarters about how to prevent the spread of STDs, and the other is the willful refusal to do something about it. In both cases, the solution is straightforward.
During a Facebook Forum, several local parents said they stressed the "abstinence-only" routine to their children. This is fine, and even admirable; sexual activity itself is a big commitment, and in an ideal world, teenagers shouldn't engage in it, nor should adults have sex with multiple partners. But that ideal world remains just as elusive as the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. Although teens may tell their parents they're abstaining, that often turns out not to be the truth. And surveys have repeatedly shown that despite the best efforts of pastors and well-meaning parents, even the most faith-oriented teens frequently fall prey to their own hormones.
Parents should teach abstinence, certainly, but they should also have a Plan B, "just in case." That means education, and even access to condoms. If pregnancy is a concern, it might also mean putting a teenage girl on birth control pills. Such a suggestion is anathema for many parents, who are convinced their children will remain chaste, and that any allusion to precautions is tantamount to green-lighting sex.
But lessons on safe sex and access to the proper tools should not be construed as approval of premarital sex; stern lectures can make that clear. Parents should also make sure their children hear stories about real teenagers who have been infected with STDs, especially if they are potentially fatal ones like HIV. And they should be pointed toward examples of struggling teenage moms who have sacrificed their youth, whether they wanted to or not.
As far as adults, no rational individual would engage in unprotected sex outside of a long-term, committed relationship. A survey several years ago even indicated that fear of STDs kept some husbands who would keep on the straight and narrow husbands who would otherwise stray. Ironically, others mentioned the movie "Fatal Attraction" as incentive for fidelity. And though most peccadilloes don't end the way that movie did, they can cause heartbreak, along with diseases that could have terrible consequences down the road.
Knowledge is power, and if we're to stop the increase of STDs, so are condoms. Talk about them, use them, and make sure people you care about use them, too.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.