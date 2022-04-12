It starts today - Wednesday, April 13 - and continues through Friday, April 15. It's the filing period for the summer primaries, and the results could be interesting, to say the least.
With Markwayne Mullin's announcement that he's going after the Senate seat being vacated by Jim Inhofe, the field for the District 2 congressional seat is wide open. The local GOP heard from some of the candidates on Monday. Some of those who have announced already would be decent public servants, putting the public interests ahead of their own. A few, however, are openly advocating fascism - if one only has the eyes to see.
Many area residents hope that those intent on representing them in Washington, D.C., will be a bit more "for the people" than some they've seen in the past - not just in Oklahoma, but elsewhere across the country. And political party is clearly no indicator of competence, although extremists from the far left or far right would beg to differ. As races are gearing up, it's important for all to make sure they're registered to vote, and that their names weren't purged from the rolls - especially those who haven't participated in recent elections. And it's also critical to ensure registration is with the proper precinct so there will be no confusion when the primary election comes up on June 28 - or earlier, for those planning to vote absentee.
Every election is important, but with extremists popping up everywhere, each successive balloting period seems ever more critical. All voters should start preparing themselves now to make the right decisions - ones that will safeguard our democracy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.