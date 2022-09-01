As of Thursday evening, Sept. 1, intersections and Tahlequah were already getting congested from the hundreds of visitors pouring into town. Most are here for the Cherokee National Holiday; a few are trying to catch one more weekend in the sun on the lake or the river before the summer season winds down.
More than a few permanent, year-round residents will be fleeing for quieter pastures this weekend, as is their right. Some find it annoying when they have to wait in longer-than-usual lines to get their doughnuts, or to pick up picnic supplies at the grocery store. But before taking any frustration out on our weekend guests, it’s critical to remember two things.
First, without the Cherokee Nation and all of its associated museums, festivals, businesses, entertainment venues, and citizens, Tahlequah would be a mere speck on the map. The city is not on Route 66 or an interstate. We don’t have a railroad, and no major industries are here. The Cherokee Nation now boasts 430,000 citizens and counting, thanks to a genealogical research team unrivaled by any except The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The tribe has also more than done its work to support non-Indians, along with its own citizens, funneling money to schools, roads, historic buildings, parks, and people in general. In many ways, the rest of us are just along for the ride.
Second, tourism is also a key component to the economic welfare of Cherokee County. Not many cities can boast a lake and a scenic river in their backyards. Those of us who live around these recreational features know how frustrating it is when visitors become drunk and belligerent, crash their vehicles, trespass on our property, and throw out their empty beer cans along the roadside. Nevertheless, these people are coming into town and spending money with local businesses. And If they like what they see and are treated with hospitality, they’ll be back next year to spend more money. If they cause trouble, on the other hand – well, any one of about 10 law enforcement agencies is likely to scoop them up.
The pandemic has wreaked havoc with Tahlequah’s economy, just as it has elsewhere. Cherokee Nation is determined to make up for lost time with this year’s Holiday festivities. Tribal officials expect record-breaking crowd this year, with some projections as high as 150,000 over the weekend. Such a volume of humanity will bring a few problems, but we should nevertheless embrace the crowd.
All of us should also celebrate the resilience, determination and eternal spirit of the Cherokee people, and celebrate this milestone in their history with them. All are invited to check out some of the incredible art, sporting events, and seminars. Secure a spot along Muskogee Avenue and watch the parade. Listen to Chief Chuck Hoskin’s state of the nation. Immerse yourself in who Tahlequah is, at its roots.
