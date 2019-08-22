Conspiracy theories have always been a part of the American fabric. Among the most well-known involve the death of President John F. Kennedy; the purported coverup of an alien spacecraft in New Mexico; a faked moon landing; and the existence of the Illuminati or the "deep state," a worldwide cabal of powerful people pulling the switches.
Some people will never accept the medical examiner's conclusion that accused child predator Jeffrey Epstein's death was a suicide. But it's worth recalling the principle of Occam's razor: Sometimes the simplest explanation is the correct one.
Epstein, who was a rich and powerful man, has rubbed elbows with similarly prominent people – including, at one time, Bill Clinton and Donald Trump. So naturally, Epstein's death has become political: Conspiracy theorists on the left insist Trump had Epstein bumped, while those on the right claim Clinton paid to have him silenced. But there are other, more reasonable explanations. Child molesters aren't popular in prison, so Epstein could have expected to be regularly targeted by other inmates. On the other hand, perhaps he decided death was preferable to enduring the global public shame that would attach to him as the case continues to unfold.
Daily Press readers were ambivalent when asked what they thought. A few insisted he was killed to keep him from exposing high-profile individuals, but more often, respondents said his death saved the taxpayers the cost of a lengthy and expensive trial. Asked whether it bothered them that the victims would never get traditional justice, most felt his departure from the planet was justice in and of itself. A similar attitude is displayed when police officers take down a mass shooter, or when the miscreant turns the gun on himself. The only difference is, in the latter case, the motive may remain elusive. It's fairly obvious what Epstein's motive was in his crimes against young women and girls.
Whatever the case, it seems fairly obvious that the facility that housed Epstein needs to beef up its security, and if Epstein tried to kill himself before, he probably shouldn't have been taken off suicide watch. Cherokee County Detention Center Administrator T.J. Girdner and Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King explained how "suicide watches" work in their respective jails. King typically deals with petty criminals, so it's not as much of an issue for him, but Girdner said several steps are taken at the detention center when inmates seem inclined to harm themselves.
Girdner went into detail about methods inmates might try that the public might not necessarily think of – like diving head-first from an upper bunk. As far as he knows, only one suicide attempt has been successful in the detention center, but it wasn't on his watch. While the facility that housed Epstein is no doubt considerably larger and more populous than Cherokee County's, it would appear staff there aren't as vigilant as those here.
In the end, though, as Girdner pointed out, if an inmate wants to harm himself, he will find a way. That's most likely what Epstein did. But what matters now is that the case to expose his crimes and seek justice for his victims continues unabated. At the same time, Americans – especially those here – should stop using this case as a political football and another reason to hate those on the other side of the political aisle.
