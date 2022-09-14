If the book-banning trend that seems to be sweeping the state escalates further, zealots will be piling up tomes and burning them on the steps of the Capitol building.
The operative phrase is "seems to be." TDP staffers have been asking around, and we've been unable to find a single person who approves of this fascist tactic for keeping the population ignorant and under control. Not many people in Cherokee County have the temerity to demonize teachers publicly; even the keyboard warriors on social media shy away from such pejorative blather.
So perhaps not as many Oklahomans want books banned as the politicians - who are metaphorically jack-booting their way through the lives of citizens in their quest to maintain power - would have us believe. And the best way they know how to do this is to destroy public education - or education, period.
The fallout continues over the case of Norman High School English teacher Summer Boismier, who was pressured into resigning after "a parent" claimed she violated sections of House Bill 1775. In the unlikely event anyone has forgotten what that medieval measure entails, it prohibits schools from teaching that any person, due to race or gender, is "inherently racist, sexist or oppressive" - with the added rider, "knowingly or unknowingly."
The fact is, teachers were not sallying forth with such information; those are lies cooked up by extremists, most of whom do not have their children enrolled in public schools. If they do, they are paying so little attention to their children's education that the students could dance the hoochie-coochie naked down Lindsey Street in Norman and turn onto Asp, jiggling past a stadium packed full of Sooner fans, and their parents wouldn't notice. But by George, if they drag their heads out of the powder long enough to hear rumors that a school library is sporting a copy of "The Outsiders," it's Katy bar the door.
As we've already noted, it's not the kids who are causing problems; it's parents who have been brainwashed by social media and websites with foul intent. Many Okies suspect the complaining Norman parent is a false flag operation, designed to give cover for some politician trying to push propaganda upon a hapless public. Whatever the case, teachers are being unjustly maligned, and more than a few observers keep waiting for an avalanche of lawsuits.
It wasn't enough to publicly humiliate Boismier and force her out of a job. Now, she's being harassed by illiterate and cowardly goons, her life threatened, and Secretary of Education Ryan Walters - who is running for state superintendent - called for her teaching certificate to be revoked. Though he's walked back some of his inflammatory comments, he initially claimed she was providing access to porn. It's anybody's guess as to how he defines "porn," but media that have come out against his irrational behavior have been threatened, likely by the same goons who went after Boismier.
Oklahomans should shuck party loyalty in November, and ask candidates pointed questions on how they feel about book bans, attacks on teachers, and other actions being taken to undermine education. Prohibiting access to materials not deemed age-appropriate is one thing, but going after classics that were required reading for most of us is repulsive.
Want to show support for teachers? Then attend the rally at Norris Park at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. A few goons may show up, if they think they can face off against a few "commie liberals." But education is not a liberal notion; it's essential for everyone. And some of Police Chief Nate King's finest will no doubt be on hand as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.