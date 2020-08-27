An article published in the Press last week drew the ire of a handful of Facebook followers. The story discussed the fear professionals have that the pandemic could lead to higher amounts of drug and alcohol abuse. It mentioned in passing the medical marijuana law, since it made access to that plant more readily available.
The problem detractors had was a characterization of marijuana as a “drug.” They insisted it was medicine, and berated the newspaper for publishing such an article. A couple even called it "bad journalism." They evidently missed the point.
It might be useful to ponder what "journalism" entails, as well as the definition of a "drug." The word doesn’t necessarily have negative connotations. Aspirin is a drug, and almost everyone has used one at some time or another. TSET points out tobacco is a drug, as anyone familiar with the addictive nature of nicotine can attest. Those who enjoy a cocktail every evening may acknowledge alcohol is a drug. One could even classify food as a drug, since many people are certainly addicted to it.
Any substance that can be used to alter one’s state of mind, eliminate pain, or have any other effect on health and well-being can be described as a drug. That’s the positive side. But with every drug, there is a potential for abuse – and that was the point some of those quoted in the article were making.
It’s true that marijuana is a "drug" – or medicine – provided by nature itself. It has proved beneficial for people with sleep disorders, children with ADHD, epileptics, cerebral palsy victims, and those with autoimmune diseases. This is why the Daily Press endorsed the state question that would ultimately make medical marijuana legal. In doing so, we understood the potential for abuse. Just as it is possible for someone to overindulge in alcohol to the extent that he or she cannot drive safely or complete requisite tasks at work, it is possible for that same individual to get so stoned he or she cannot adequately perform certain functions. Anyone who says otherwise has either never used marijuana for recreational or medicinal purposes, or is seriously stretching the truth.
Most employers will terminate workers who show up to work drunk, and they will do the same to anyone who perpetually shows up to work stoned on pot. That is as it should be. There are indeed different strains of medical marijuana, and some don’t get the user "stoned" in the traditional sense. Others do, however, and to pretend otherwise is ludicrous.
Alcohol has its place in society, and it has since time out of mind. The Egyptians were known to give beer – hopefully, a low-point variety – to babies. Jesus himself turned water into wine for the pleasure of wedding guests. The same is likely true of marijuana throughout history, although it has been known by so many different names it may be hard to discern that from texts of holy books or other historical documents. But the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a real disconnect among people, and it’s evitable that some will turn to substances to make themselves feel better. Therefore, experts in the sociology and medical professions have a legitimate concern that such substances might be used in detrimental way.
Moderation is always key. Too much of anything can be a bad thing, and attacking those who point that out — especially in a mode of concern for other human beings — says more about the state of mind of the naysayer than it does about the individual voicing the concern.
