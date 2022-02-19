Twenty or 25 years ago, everyone in Tahlequah supported everyone else. Among those critical elements was the local media - radio stations, the Tahlequah Daily Press, and other publications that are now defunct or have evolved.
Local media supported the banks, funeral homes, grocery stores, restaurants, clothing stores, recreational outfits, and so on. Employees of TDP and other media knew the Cherokee chiefs on a first-name basis, and in fact, still do. The same was true for the Northeastern State University presidents, superintendents of all the county's schools, elected officials, community leaders and many others. These folks were always good for a few headlines - mostly positive, but occasionally negative, and that was to be expected - because after all, the media is charged with being a collective watchdog.
In turn, all of those folks supported the media - if not with advertising, then in readership or listening audience. Everyone was part of the same community, and while disagreements erupted, most everyone got along. But in today's often toxic environment, ideology seems to be the only thing that matters - that, and demeaning teachers, health care professionals and the media, who are assumed to be light years away philosophically.
A good example is the attacks reporters are sometimes subjected to. A couple of years ago, a TDP reporter was sent to do a story on a local businessman. Instead of saying he wasn't interested, he literally ran off the reporter, claiming all those who work at TDP are "Marxists," and hurling other insults - some of them personal - at the hapless reporter. Another correspondent had the same experience; she left the establishment in tears. Paradoxically, though the fellow openly expresses his hatred of "the media," he regularly comments on the TDP Facebook page, under a pseudonym; he doesn't realize admins are aware of his identity.
The real trouble with people who want to characterize the media - or for that matter, local individuals and public officials - is that they are usually lying. Sometimes the fabrication is deliberate; at other times, they're repeating what they've heard from others, without bothering to check out the target of their wrath for verification. TDP - and almost all other newspapers in Oklahoma - are moderate by any standard and always have been, although most publishers are conservative.
Sometimes, people will defend TDP or other businesses and individuals when they fall into the cross-hairs, but not always. Yet for a community spirit to endure, it's necessary for everyone to stand up for the truth, and defend people of goodwill who play vital roles. TDP continues its mission to faithfully support the entire community, even businesses that don't advertise, because that's the job of a community paper. So do many other leaders and entrepreneurs. "Support" means standing up and saying, "Hey, wait - you're wrong; I know these people and they aren't evil. They're part of our community, and they care."
There are good reasons why these days, many people fear the media, teachers, scientists and anyone else who speaks truth to power. Unfortunately, that fear is starting to seep into facets of Tahlequah where it may be least expected. It's more critical than ever for those with an eye on a brighter future to continue educating anyone who is open to knowledge, understanding, compassion and objectivity. And it's incumbent upon everyone to stand up to bullies, liars and haters.
We all have roles to play, and we owe it to ourselves and to do what we can to preserve our community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.