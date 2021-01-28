Wouldn't it be nice if, no matter how poor your job performance, you would be set for the rest of your life?
That's the case for former U.S. presidents. Though some are better than others, in most cases, the perks far outweigh their value as public servants.
It's bad enough that they get more than $200,000 a year in pension pay. Most Americans have no clue what a pension is, and must rely on Social Security, which Congress continually robs. But as long as they serve five years in some capacity, they get free health care. Some - like George H.W. Bush, who served one term as president but collected chits as vice president - chose not to accept this benefit.
Almost all have taken advantage of the Secret Service protection for life. This may be understandable, since there are so many nuts out there who would love to get their 15 minutes of fame by picking off a former head of state. But someone needs to put down rock salt on that slippery slope that extends protection to a president's adult children. A agent for minors is fine, but right before he left office, Donald Trump demanded at least temporary protection for his four adult children and their spouses. Although there is no question Trump's most loyal fans would love to see any of his children succeed him, these kids should not be grifting U.S. taxpayers unless and until they ascend the throne.
Pundits have a good time speculating on whether Melania Trump will divorce her husband now that he's out of office, especially since she renegotiated her prenuptial agreement before he entered it. But anyone who is worried about a marital split, or that he might die instead of getting kicked to the curb, can rest easy. Mrs. Trump gets $20,000 a year from us, as long as she can hold out on remarrying before she turns 60.
The most troubling perk, however, is the generous allotment for office space and staff. At first, they get as much as $150,000 a year for staffs, but eventually, that number drops off to a meager $96,000. As far as office space, if an ex-president chooses a very expensive location for his base of operations - say, southern Florida - the taxpayers will be shelling out for more than they would if he set up shop in Kansas. Bill Clinton got $511,000 for his digs, while Obama only got $89,000.
One can only imagine how much Trump will scalp taxpayers for, either at Mar-a-Lago or some other magnificent estate. In fact, he has already begun his work: He has dispatched letters boasting of his "Office of the Former President" - overlooking the fact that we have four more of those - and his operatives have started fanning out to put pressure on Republicans in Congress to continue paying homage. It seems to be working; some who blamed him at least in part for the Capitol riot are now walking back that assertion. Meanwhile, Trump dropped all his loyal supporters of that day into the grease, and it's doubtful their defense of "Trump made me do it" will hold water.
Whether the president is Trump or any other former commander-in-chief, he or she could use the office privilege to harm the country. A former executive could commit sedition and incite riots using taxpayer funds - and he or she would probably get away with it, based on how Trump has some Republicans in Congress urinating down their own legs into their quaking boots.
Congress won't impose term limits upon itself, so there's no reason to believe it would strip ex-presidents of the resources that could be used to damage the country from afar. But it's something voters should mention when they write to their representatives the letters they will likely never read.
