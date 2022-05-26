One of the most important pieces of legislation to emerge from the statehouse this session may have been House Bill 4371. It amounts to a long overdue change in the way the legal system looks at stalking, harassment, and other forms of intimidation that sometimes lead to murder.
Amid the COVID pandemic, a Broken Arrow man named Stephen Bernius lost his job and needed a way to maintain his mortgage payment to avoid losing his house. His solution was to rent out two bedrooms to bring in some money. But then, one of the tenets began threatening Bernius and others in the home. Evicting a renter isn’t always that easy, so Bernius tried to get a protective order against his tormenter. That’s when he learned such a legal maneuver was not possible because Bernius was not kin by blood to, or in a relationship with, his aggressor.
Last September, the tenant, Cody William O’Bryan, shot and killed Bernius. The victim's mother asked Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, to carry legislation to help ensure no one else had to senselessly die like her son did. Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the measure earlier this month.
Bernius is not the first person to be stymied by the state’s legal system and unable to get protection from imminent harm. In fact, he is probably not even the millionth person. Even in Cherokee County, there have been episodes of relentless predatory behavior wherein the victim had no recourse. In one case many years ago, a co-worker stalked and eventually attacked his victim, although she did survive. She had been turned away for a protective order because she was unrelated to him; she was merely a colleague. At least the guy lost his job.
HB 4374 expands the definition of family or household member, as detailed in the Protection from Domestic Abuse Act and the Domestic Abuse Reporting Act, to include people who may not be related by blood to those in the household. It now includes anyone who regularly lives in the same dwelling unit, or has done so in the past, or who has a lease agreement involving a private bedroom, although common areas may be shared.
It’s a good start, but it needs to go further. It’s common for a sick individual to become obsessed with another person he doesn’t even know, and then begin a pattern of harassment that could result in the victim's serious injury or death. The Legislature should consider taking successive steps, starting with protection for people from miscreant co-workers – who, after all, normally spend more time together than they do with their own families.
Advocates for domestic violence victims sometimes say protective orders are paper tigers. An endless cycle of violence validates that assertion. However, if a protective order can give pause to even one would-be assailant, it’s worth the effort.
