Just after 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, a distress message appeared on the Facebook timeline of a well-known local woman, and it read like this: "This is Pam Iron someone call 911 send an ambulance to my house my phone is dead I think I am having a stroke my phone is dead."
Pam is a former Cherokee Nation chief of staff. She is currently executive director of the Cherokee County Health Services Council, and holds the same title, as well as CEO, for the American Indian Resource Center. She's not the type of person to perpetrate a hoax, but there's always the chance she could have been hacked or cloned. As it did to several "friends," that thought occurred to Lisa Hall, but it didn't matter. She told her husband, District 3 Cherokee County Commissioner Clif Hall, what she'd seen, and being a good neighbor and friend of Pam's, he took off immediately.
As Clif and others later explained, he arrived at Pam's home, called EMS, and helped get her stabilized. Other friends were making calls, too, including LeeAnn Dreadfulwater, and she and Lisa talked to Pam while Clif was en route. Apparently Pam's blood pressure was sky-high, and she had what she later described as "some scary moments." But after six hours in the emergency room, tests came back normal other than a low potassium reading, and she's been referred for further testing.
This episode stands as evidence that, although social media has caused many problems in this world, it has also saved some lives. Pam's may be one of them. But it should also serve as a reminder that anyone could, at any moment, need immediate assistance, and keeping the lines of communication open is essential. That's especially true for people who live alone, or are getting older; Pam is in her mid-70s.
As Pam said in her initial call for help, her phone was dead. It's a good thing she was logged into Facebook - something she later admitted was rarely the case. And it was a good thing Lisa Hall and others happened to be looking. Jokes are made about the "lifeline" necklace that can make contact with 911 when the wearer is in distress, but the need arises more than most people realize.
But because of the likelihood that distress calls on social media could be taken for hoaxes, it's a good idea to keep a second, disposable phone - a "drop phone," in law enforcement parlance. That would be a phone with extremely basic service that is not used at all, but is kept plugged in and charged, in case of an emergency. This is the same type of device given to Help In Crisis clients who are victims of abusive spouses.
Folks like the Halls don't ask for credit when they go above and beyond the call of ordinary "neighborly" behavior, but they should get it. That night, Clif wasn't a county commissioner; he was a friend, and he reached out to one of this area's leading citizens. In doing so, he probably saved her life.
Kudos to the Halls and the rest who showed how much they care. It's a trait we see too seldom in this community these days, and it should be a source of pride that it's still alive and well.
