Over a decade ago, TDP set policies to streamline the comment process on its Facebook page, and to facilitate discussions with a focus on accuracy and civility. To kick off a series explaining how TDP handles social media, a truncated version of TDP's posting policy is in order. On Friday, Sept. 3, TDP will begin addressing questions related to this policy.
"Certain comments – such as those accusing someone of a crime when no charges have been filed, or that reveal personal information in conflict with HIPAA laws – will be deleted. We do not allow 'hate speech,' which attacks a group of person on the basis of race, religion, nationality, vocation, gender, sexual orientation or organization affiliation, and weed these out when we find them. We will delete comments of a vicious or potentially libelous nature that attack our mission or other participants. Repeat offenders will be banned.
"Recently, we have begun turning off comments on posts that become too problematic, legally or in terms of hostility among participants. However, we allow several hours for discussion before we disable comments. We will remove comments that are copied and pasted on several posts. We encourage lively discussion, not 'troll' behavior, but we want readers to speak in their own voices; therefore, we are curbing the use of gifs and memes. Since we cannot monitor the page 24/7, we ask readers to notify us privately about violators.
"Because TDP's is a family forum, we use the strongest filter, and Facebook has begun to hide or remove comments that peddle disinformation. Due to high traffic, we cannot respond to questions on unrelated posts; those will be removed. Anyone who has questions, or brief news items of a nonprofit nature to post must send them to us as private messages or via email, at news@tahlequahdailypress.com. Generally, we respond within just a few hours, but please take possible delays into consideration when submitting items.
"We are not a law enforcement agency, so we do not investigate personal matters (divorce or child support issues, problems with neighbors, fraud victimization, personal property disputes, etc.). For briefs, include pertinent details; these should be written in narrative text form. Do not send flyers or memes; often we cannot read them, and most PDFs will not work for posting. Photos of local interest may be submitted, but we do not guarantee their use. Videos and photos produced outside our staff will only be posted if they are of interest to the community at-large.
"We do not repost memes or flyers that promote issues or causes, political candidates or personal crusades, though we will promote local public events related to those issues, in narrative form. We do not pressure our readers to participate in campaigns, whether they require 'clicks' to sites or contributions. We may, however, post notices for special events sponsored by our newspaper or its advertisers, or nonprofit organizations. Furthermore, due to liability issues, we do not post GoFundMe campaigns or accounts, regardless of the validity of their causes.
"We generally do not post items of a commercial nature or promoting for-profit businesses and other entities; items promoting political candidates; submissions about lost pets or 'ads' giving away pets; items of a lost-and-found nature, or reward offers for lost or stolen property; requests to help locate individuals; obituaries, or wedding, birth, birthday, anniversary or engagement announcements; cards of thanks or congratulations; letters to the editor; or notices of garage and/or yard sales, or any other private event, unless proceeds will be donated to charity. We do not post missing persons reports or photos unless a report has been filed with law enforcement authorities, and they have deemed it to be a legitimate case."
We'll look deeper into the situation on Sept. 10.
