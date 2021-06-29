It's not unusual for people to claim false identities, especially when they think they're in trouble. But in the wake of the McGirt v. Oklahoma deision, a new kind of imposter has emerged: the kind who says he's a member of a tribe, without a CDIB card to prove it.
Long-time Cherokee County residents of every race are accustomed to the breathless pronouncements from visitors and folks from elsewhere that they are descended from a "Cherokee princess." That's wishful thinking on the part of people of other races who are fascinated with Native history and lore, because Cherokees of old didn't have such titles, and they certainly don't now.
But since the McGirt ruling essentially declared that tribes in Eastern Oklahoma never relinquished their reservations, things have taken yet another turn. Cases that were settled in state or district court are now being tossed, and the federal government or tribes themselves are refiling to ensure justice doesn't fall by the wayside. This has meant an expansion of personnel at the tribal level, but for some reason, those among a certain criminal element seem to believe that claiming Native affiliation will let them off the hook.
They need to think again. These tribes were meting out justice long before "Hangin' Judge Parker" became a legend in these parts, and long before most communities could even conjure an image of a courthouse occupied by prosecuting and defense attorneys.
It's become the norm for arresting officers to ask suspects whether they're tribal citizens, and this makes sense. Although cross-deputization and shared facilities relieve some of the urgency of answering jurisdictional questions, it's smoothes the process to determine whether – for instance – the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service or the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office will be dealing with a suspect.
Over the weekend, though, an intoxicated driver told officers he was a Cherokee citizen. After the arresting officers checked out his claims, they found out he wasn't telling the truth. It's unclear what advantage the man thought he'd have with his phony "Cherokee prince" status, but there's little question that others will try the same tactic for whatever reason.
"False personation" is a crime, and rarely does a week go by that someone isn't charged with it for either lying outright about his or her identity, or actually producing fake documents to back up the claim. Perhaps this should go one step further, and include penalties for those falsely claiming tribal membership. A lie is a lie, and that one is no less disgusting than any other.
