One of the most important aspects of Cherokee County life that has come onto the scene in recent years is the Tahlequah Farmers' Market. It's impossible to overstate the importance of this service, which is a boon to both producers and consumers.
The 2022 season kicks off Saturday, April 2, from 8 a.m. to noon, downtown. And this Saturday, March 19, there's a meeting at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. Those who attend will learn about new things in store this year, but already, we can tell you about one: youth farmers will get their own booth.
There are some rules. Young farmers can sell their produce to the market, which then sells directly to the public. Produce must be grown by the kids themselves. The market will collect a 5% commission, and a parent or guardian must be present during the sale.
With so many complaining that "kids these days" don't have the necessary skills to survive tough times, the youth aspect to TFM could be critical. Everyone should know how to grow plants, even "city slickers." A measure of pride comes with the knowledge that you've nurtured a garden and can now draw from it to feed your family, or others. Just ask the FFA students who raise animals. That, however, is far more time-consuming and expensive, and raising produce can be for everyone, even those with modest resources.
TFM is also working with the Cherokee County Health Services Council to launch a mobile market. Though that may not happen this year, it would be a key component to help older or ailing area residents who can't always get out and drive themselves to the Saturday market. TFM and CCHSC are researching to see where the greatest needs are, and they'll let the public know when they figure it out.
TFM President Marla Saeger - a true "living treasure" for this community herself - has pointed out that with today's high fuel prices, it doesn't make much sense to ship food from one end of the country to another. She says produce sold at the market lasts longer than that sold in grocery doors, and she's correct. The shipping process, which necessarily includes unnatural ripening for many fruits and vegetables, cuts down on its shelf life. And there can be no question that "home-grown" produce tastes better than much of the stuff in grocery stores.
"Organic" is a buzzword, by the way, and Saeger knows that doesn't mean quality; there are processes involved that aren't especially healthy. TFM participants want to be even better than organic. Many vendors opt for "regenerative gardening," which is designed to nourish the soil naturally, rather than depleting it. That's not something commercial producers care much about.
Perhaps best of all this year will be a partnership with the USDA's Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program. This will allow seniors to receive a $50 gift card to the market. That money will go a long way for folks on fixed incomes, as most area seniors are.
So, make plans to get involved. Mark April 2 on your calendar. Do yourself and your family - and your dinner table - a favor. TFM is for all of us, and it offers the "best of the best." You can count on that.
