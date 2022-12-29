If you can, take the train. If you can't, take the bus or drive yourself.
That advice is being handed out all over the country after the catastrophic meltdown of what was once the shining star in the aviation industry. All airlines have struggled through the pandemic, and when hurricanes or snowstorms are thrown into the mix, canceled or delayed flights are par for the course. But past problems and those of other carriers pale in comparison to the ongoing fiasco for Southwest Airlines -- and because of the disingenuous response of company executives, recovery may be difficult.
Southwest wound up canceling 75 percent of its flights over the Christmas holiday, and the trend will continue through the new year. For Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 28-29, another 5,000 flights were scrubbed, and stranded passengers were told they'd have to stay put for several more days. With hotels booked solid, many have been forced to sleep on airport floors, with small children or medical conditions. Other airlines have been trying to accommodate the overflow, but even with some placing caps on pricing, the situation has become dire.
A number of Cherokee County residents are among the victims. Children in shared custody arrangements weren't able to get from Point A to Point B for Christmas. One couple wound up driving to Phoenix to pick up a child. The adult child of a local mother has been stranded in another city for several days. The luggage of at least four families TDP knows of has been lost - in two cases, since at least Dec. 25. One couple got separated from their children, and at last contact, they were in different cities. A quick scroll along a Facebook timeline will reveal the gravity of the situation.
And the noun "blunders" was intentionally used, because at this point, as the saying goes, the fish stinks from the head. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has pledged to get to the bottom of the catastrophe, as well he should. For far too long, airlines have had their hands out for government money, and they scraped in unimaginable amounts during the pandemic. Taxpayer money should've bought us better service.
Executives are blaming the bad weather - especially in Denver, a major hub for the airline. They are also claiming employee shortages, and that's partly true. Below-zero temperatures in Denver and the seemingly ubiquitous storm resulted in extremely long work-days and frostbite for some ground employees. But flight crews say executive claims of employees staging walk-outs, or shut-ins, or whatever refusing to show up to work is called these days, are exaggerated to the point of fabrication. Flight crews have been stuck in airport lounges, and with planes on the tarmac, they've begged to take stranded passengers to their destinations. But they're being told they can't do so because the computer system, which "needs a reboot," won't allow it.
Therein lines the crux of the matter: Southwest uses an antiquated scheduling and operating system that no one at the top has bothered to upgrade in a timely fashion. And any regular Southwest customers have noticed the odd triangular pattern used to route plans. A flight from Buffalo, New York, might well go to Tulsa, before heading to Miami, Florida. Perhaps that makes sense to Southwest, but it doesn't to the public; it almost invariably ensures that the majority of flights will be set to take the same path as a hurricane or other major storm.
Southwest owes it to these traumatized customers to compensate them for their ruined holidays. Buttigieg should open an investigation immediately into what happened, and the appropriate heads ought to roll.
