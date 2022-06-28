Once in a while, Tahlequah produces a public servant who is effective and humble, respected by everyone in the community, and deserving of a position on the community pedestal. It's the sort of person whose exemplary work creates a lasting impression, and sets an example for others to follow.
One of those rare people is former Tahlequah Fire Department Chief Bob Adrian.
There are legendary figures who won't soon be forgotten; the late Bob Ed Culver Sr. comes to mind, and so do others who are no longer with us. Bob Adrian, though, is still running his farm supply business, still dispensing advice and helping his customers as he has for years. But the reason he was feted last week was for his work in fire service: his mentorship, dedication, and foresight as a catalyst to make the Regional Fire Training Center come to fruition.
The center has drawn firefighters from all over the state. Several, upon their departure over the years, have dropped us a line at the Daily Press to tell us how impressed they were with the facility, and those who helped them advance their goals of being exemplary life-savers who can serve their own communities. For some, it was a compelling reason to become firefighters, either on a professional or voluntary basis.
Local officials have not forgotten Bob's contributions, and they honored him last week by renaming the training center after him. The idea of doing so began with those on the tax advisory board before it was presented for approval by the Tahlequah City Council in April.
That doesn't really tell the whole story of Bob's life and work here, but it does take a major step in enshrining his efforts forever in the Cherokee County historical memory.
Thanks for the many years of service, Bob, and to your ground-breaking concept. And thanks to current Fire Chief Casey Baker; his predecessor, Ray Hammons; Lowrey VFD Chief Larry Watts, and so many others for recognizing this.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.