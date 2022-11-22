For many people, the holiday season is the roughest time of the year. Maybe they are far away from family and friends, and must spend Thanksgiving day alone, eating from a can or from a bag picked up at a fast-food restaurant. Perhaps they have no family left and are in poor health, maybe whiling away the time in a nursing home. Countless others will be working - EMTs, police officers, firefighters and more.
But that's the tip of the iceberg. Many people in Cherokee County will spend Thanksgiving alone, because they have nowhere to go at all. They may be homeless, through no fault of their own, or they may have chosen the life of a vagabond. Others may have family nearby, but have been shunned. A few years back, this was the case for an area 18-year-old who had come out as gay, thinking it would be "safe" since he was legally an adult. His family members - who claimed to be Christian - kicked him out.
Given the circumstances of those who are less fortunate, for whatever reason, the rest of us truly need to count our blessings. And if possible, we should try reaching out to those who will be alone or suffering in some way during the holiday season. Mental illness, which is a struggle anytime of the year, becomes more acute in November and December, and when we're acquainted with people afflicted in this way, we should make a special effort to include them in our celebrations.
The more cynical among us may ask what there is to be thankful for. After all, the country continues to be dramatically divided over politics - a division that started becoming noticeable around 2015 and has grown wider with each passing month. But at least the midterms are over, and they passed without any violence, or any claims of elections being "stolen" - from any semi-credible source, anyway. Oklahoma got even redder than it was before, which some will count as a blessing, and others a curse, but the ability to reach across the aisle to those with different opinions can be a source of gratitude.
Americans tend to cry "woe is me" more often than others across the globe, and we forget about the dire circumstances others are facing. What about the Ukrainians, who are at war with an encroaching Russian military, which some would say is led by a madman? But then, what about the Russian soldiers who would rather be with their families than on the front lines? True, Thanksgiving is an exclusively American celebration, but Christmas is nearly universal, and it's just around the corner. And speaking of a uniquely American event, for many Natives, the roots of this national holiday don't offer much to celebrate. What might this land have been, had they not "helped" those early arrivals by showing them how to feed themselves?
While we enjoy our turkey and ham and all the trimmings, let's give thanks - either silent or joyfully boisterous - that we have what we do. Just the ability to read these words on a newspaper or computer screen should be a source of gratitude. We should all find something, embrace it, and try to make a better tomorrow for both ourselves and everyone else around us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.