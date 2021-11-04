Bravo to Ward 4 Tahlequah City Councilor Trae Ratliff, for listening to constituents and for sticking his neck out in an attempt to revive the Snowflake Ice Rink.
It's true that Snowflake didn't generate profits for the city during its initial run, but that's no surprise. Upfront investments had to be made, and those clearly set the city back. But anyone who believes all city services and attractions must make an immediate profit to be sustainable is lacking both community spirit and the knowledge of how government works – or at least, how it's supposed to work.
As for the curmudgeons who object to any taxpayer dollars being used for things like biking trails, swimming pools, dog parks and downtown festivals need to shut their pieholes and sit down – the latter of which they're usually doing, anyway.
Things are still up in the air. Mayor Sue Catron had earlier cited the need to trim expenses, saying the city budget was in trouble. Some features deemed non-essential had to be set aside, and Snowflake was an attraction on which the ax had to fall. Though it wasn't specifically stated by city officials, many citizens hoped the hiatus would be temporary, and that once the purportedly shaky city budget was on firmer ground, it could return, bigger and better.
Thanks to a $50,000 grant and the prospective donations of local leaders, that might just happen. It would be a positive for Tahlequah, because there's no question the venue was popular. Statistics in its latter years probably didn't bear that out, because bad weather – too warm or too rainy – kept attendance down. That's bad luck – the same kind that ultimately killed off the immensely popular Illinois River BalloonFest, which was for years a huge tourist draw for the area.
Truth be told, weather wasn't the only factor to adversely affect either BalloonFest or Snowflake. When Hamid Vahdatipour and Jo Prout were in charge of BalloonFest, the entire operation went off without a hitch, though weather was sometimes a problem. When those two eventually stepped down, the individuals tasked with promoting that event were – well, let's just say, not quite as diligent, foresighted or savvy in the public relations realm. The same could be said for Snowflake in the year it truly fell flat. Some people simply don't do their jobs.
Oftentimes in small communities, people volunteer for roles – or are handed them – for the wrong reasons. Sometimes, it's because those selected have the right connections, if not the right aptitude. Other times, they are good enough at self-promotion that they convince decision-makers they can do the job. In both cases, such people are more interested in titles and associations rather than expending elbow grease. The story of "The Little Red Hen" always comes to mind.
Whatever happens with Snowflake, it cannot be said that Trae Ratliff and others didn't put forth the effort. Now if just a few others in the community would sew the seeds, reap the harvest and bake the bread, everyone else can share in the bounty. Ask what you can to do help.
