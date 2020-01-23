The Daily Press and everyone else is on the "buy local" bandwagon during the holiday season. We even have a "Shop Tahlequah" campaign to help ensure area businesses end the year on a high note.
Then comes the first quarter. Anyone who owns or works for a small business knows the challenges of keeping the bottom line out of the red during January, February and March. That includes community newspapers, because even if they're owned by a larger corporation, they must still depend on local currency to stay afloat.
When businesses struggle in a small town like Tahlequah, everyone suffers. Tax dollars allocated to the city are reduced, which means key projects might be delayed or put on the chopping block. Employees may be laid off, or scheduled for fewer hours. There might not be as great of a variety of products and services for customers as inventory is trimmed. Some businesses may even close. All this adds up to a feeling of trepidation that can spread throughout the entire community and rob it of its collective confidence.
Just because the tinsel has disappeared and another holiday isn't around the corner doesn't mean local entrepreneurs don't need revenue, and it doesn't mean they won't give the top-notch, personal service their customers have come to expect. They're still coming up with fantastic promotions, exciting contests, and other special events the public will like. They still need you to shop at home, just like they did a month or two ago.
By the way, when we say "shop at home," we don't mean sitting in front of your home computer and ordering from online merchants, unless you have no alternative. We mean making hometown businesses your first – and hopefully only – stop, when you need a product or service. And when considering the effects of local shopping, think of the "Push Me Pull You" in the "Dr. Doolittle" tale. It's tit for tat and it runs both ways. If you expect people to spend money with your business, you should send your dollars their way as well. And if you're part of an organization looking for a donation, don't expect to get one from merchants who have never seen you or heard of you.
For businesses looking for a way to get the word out on special events, sales and services, there's no better avenue than the TDP. We, too, are part of the engine that drives Cherokee County. We must also bring in money to pay our employees, get our paper printed and distributed, and keep the lights on. And we have a great product to sell: our news coverage. You can't get this level of local coverage anywhere else – not by a long shot. People do consume news, as can be proved by the number of "hits" on stories on the TDP website. And when people read the news, they see the advertisements from merchants who choose to support their hometown newspaper – and there's a good chance they'll support those merchants, too.
As far as social media advertising, ask yourself this question: Who sits around all day, looking at Facebook pages of every business in town to see what's going on? A newspaper can offer that information in one package. Social media does give a forum to malcontents who have had bad experiences and want to dampen the community spirit by complaining about a business, when constructively asking the "offender" to make it right would get far better results.
Cherokee County residents need to look at the first quarter – and indeed, every quarter – as a reason to build excitement in what our community has to offer. Let's not wait until October to start spending our dollars at home. To maintain Tahlequah's vibrancy well into the future, we need to support our local merchants every day, of every month, of every year.
