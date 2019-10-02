President Trump recently floated the idea of banning flavored e-cigarettes. He's not the first to bring up the subject, and he won't be the last.
When vaping first came onto the scene, many long-time cigarette smokers thought it might help them quit. Some had tried patches, gum and prescription drugs, only to fall back into smoking. Vaping, they hoped, would offer a better way to kick the habit. Although the liquid in e-cigarettes does contain nicotine, it doesn't have the tar known to be hazardous to human lungs. And initially, vaping was considered a safer alternative because rather than producing second-hand smoke, the devices give off steam.
But now, mysterious diseases have been associated with e-cigarettes. Several people have died, and health officials suspect the chemicals in the e-cigarettes are to blame. Some devices deliver far more nicotine than cigarettes, which means they're more addictive. At this point, no one knows for sure, but some studies suggest vaping may be just as dangerous, if not more so, than cigarettes.
That's not the most troubling aspect. Young people are attracted to the variety of flavored delivered by e-cigarettes, prompting some who never smoked cigarettes to take up vaping. Other teens, who had developed an addiction and wanted to shed it, turned to e-cigarettes, and found themselves in a worse predicament than before. Many are turning back to cigarettes.
Last month, a teenager was caught at Keys High School with two vaping pens. Deputies described her as having blood-shot eyes and slurred speech, and being lethargic. The reports didn't indicate what substance was in the pens, but the other girl to whom one of them purportedly belonged had marijuana in her vehicle. And unless she was using it for legal medicinal purposes, that's not a good sign.
This is why the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust has had to switch gears. Its original mission was to discourage tobacco use to curtail the death and disease associated with it. And TSET has worked diligently to educate young people, rerouting their energies to healthy foods and physical activity.
Regular Tahlequah Daily Press readers will have seen the Quick 5 feature in the Sept. 28-29 edition, with Carol Choate. For years, she's been on the front lines as coordinator for TSET's Community of Excellence Tobacco Control program in Cherokee County. Choate says major advancements have been made, but she's worried about vaping. She cites statistics indicating four out of five teens started their nicotine addiction with flavored e-cigarettes, and points out Oklahoma has the highest amount of e-cigarette use in the nation. Once again, the Sooner state is on top - and not in a good way.
Help is available, and Choate and others urge parental vigilance. Adults who suspect their children are vaping can seek help with the Oklahoma Tobacco Helpline, which provides free nicotine patches, gum and lozenges. The number is 1-800-QUITNOW, or go they can go online to OKhelpline.com.
Many adults will argue these products shouldn't be banned, any more than cigarettes - because consenting adults should have the liberty to do whatever they please, as long as no one else is being harmed. But evidence is growing that, as with tobacco products, teens are being targeted as consumers. If taking flavored liquids off the market is the best way to put the kibosh on the problem, it's an idea worth considering.
