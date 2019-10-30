A couple of decades ago, most people would have scoffed at the notion that the Earth is flat. They would have assumed, 20 years hence, everyone would be convinced of its spherical nature. They would have been wrong - just as they would have been wrong if they assumed most people would consider flu shots to be relatively safe - and in some cases, lifesaving procedures.
The anti-vaxxer movement seems to be growing, with well-meaning people - some of them highly educated - leading the charge. But while there is no real evidence to support the rumor that vaccinations cause autism in children, there is other cause for concern. As experts point out, while the influenza vaccines don't cause the flu, per se, they may not always prevent it, either. The influenza virus is always evolving, and doubling back on itself, so the medical community sometimes doesn't know which strain will be prevalent in a given season, or which "cocktail" will be most effective in warding off the disease.
The idea isn't so much to prevent the flu, local health care officials say, as it is to render the illness far less severe. Some strains of the virus keep their victims bedridden for weeks, or permanently weaken their immune systems - and even cause death, especially for the very young and the very old. A very small number of people may be allergic to the vacinne, or in even rarer cases, a batch of the vaccine might be "bad." But the vast majority of the health and scientific community believes the flu vaccinations are safe and effective - just as they believe climate change, whatever its root cause, is a real thing.
Almost anyone can get a free shot, at a pharmacy or a Cherokee Nation clinic; you don't have to have a CDIB card. Unless you have a weakened immune system or other relevant reason why you shouldn't get the vaccine, consider setting aside the old wives' tales and get it. Your doctor knows more about vaccines than Facebook. If you won't get one, avoid people if you start feeling ill. It's not fair to expose others if you don't have to.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.