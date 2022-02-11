Back in the late '70s, there was a popular movie called "Oh, God!" starring George Burns and John Denver. Near the end of the flick, a trial was held to scrutinize evidence for the existence of a higher power. In a nod to the recent Watergate scandal, the judge quipped, "Nobody erases tapes anymore."
Maybe not, but they apparently do tear up official or inflammatory documents and flush them down the toilet.
As the probe into the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, churns forward, more revelations are coming to light about what happened in the run-up to the attack on the Capitol. But information being gathered by the panel isn't as illuminating as the lack thereof - because apparently, President Trump disposed of reams of it. And one of the most mysterious gaps in official documents occurs, coincidentally, on that very day.
Trump's own staff members have said the president made a habit of ripping up paper, almost obsessively - whether the papers contained sensitive details or just mundane material. Briefings, schedules, letters, memos and everything else went into the ubiquitous File 13 - or in Trump's case, down the commode. White House personnel apparently followed behind him and picked up the pieces, quite literally, and went to pains in many cases to tape them back together.
Fans of the outspoken tycoon-turned-chief executive will now find it impossible to deny Trump violated the Presidential Records Act, although they are shrugging it off as no big deal. The dismissive attitude is understandable, since Trump has always engaged in this compulsive behavior. But among the missing documents are records investigators most want to see. Trump's employees were thinking about issues it raised, and that's why they told him to stop doing it.
The Act requires the Oval Office to maintain all written communication tied to a president's official duties and hand it over to the National Archives. That rarely happened in Trump's case, and when it did, the material was often cobbled back together with Scotch tape. A president isn't supposed to destroy records without consent of archive officials, but when a man decides he's above the law, and legions of his followers agree, the result is suppression of the highest order. And that, by any definition, is violence against the Constitution.
But the Presidential Records Act has no teeth. There's little doubt Trump did what he's accused of, and that was an infraction of the law. Even his former staffers admit it, and say he had no regard for this or other rules that apply to others. But no punishment is proscribed, and even if it were, there's little doubt it would slide right the "Teflon Don."
Trump is not the first president to hide possible hijinks by destroying documents. Both Democrats and Republicans have done it, and all should have been called on the carpet. But Trump's wanton conduct is far more pervasive than that of his predecessors, and any American with a respect for democracy should be alarmed. Yet, so far, that hasn't happened.
It's fair to ask what has happened to the Hillary Clinton detractors who screamed, "Butter emails!" in response to any hint of wrongdoing on Trump's part. The national pundits who were rightly critical of Clinton - and indeed, the two or three dozen hypocrites who used the slogan regularly on the Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook timeline - have suddenly gone silent. And their silence is deafening.
About a third of this country needs to wake up. Admiration for a man is one thing, but approval of everything he does is a wholesale spurning of everything America stands for.
