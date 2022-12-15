Every year on May 3, media professional across the globe reflect on the issues of press freedom and professional ethics. They remember journalists who have lost their lives in pursuit of a story, and urge governments to honor the need for transparency and a respect for the commitment of the Fourth Estate.
But paying tribute to these ideals shouldn't be limited to a single day, or even a month. They should be part and parcel of the everyday life of any human being who cherishes democracy. Sadly, many people in the United States neither understand the concept or care much about it. And if a majority of Americans begins to feel that way, the result will almost certainly be a totalitarian regime that ultimately strips liberties from everyone except the elite - a club to which very few belong, though many aspire to it.
Many journalists these days have found that an alarming number of their family members and friends not only don't respect what they do, but they are actually ashamed of them and would prefer not to be seen in public with them. While that hostility has always bubbled under the surface with miscreants who have something to hide and resent the intrusion of truth-tellers, it has come out in the open within just the past few years.
Thanks to a trend toward public expressions of bigotry and the general acceptance of this sentiment, promoted and touted by certain high-profile individuals, journalists are repeatedly demeaned as "the enemy of the people." In a way, that's true - if "the people" in question are evildoers or maladaptive personalities that merit serious criticism and outright exposure. But those are the very individuals who resent anyone who would expose the flaws of men like, say, Richard Nixon.
Even journalists who aren't a source of shame for their relatives have never heard the words "I'm proud of you" come out of any of their mouths. Instead, behind their backs, there are whispered suggestions that the journalists should have chosen a more noble type of writing, or some career field that would have made them wealthy. Money, after all, seems to be the measure of success in recent years.
Part of the problem is that most people don't understand what journalists do. Though they have many functions, their core mission is twofold: Speak truth to power as government watchdogs, and give voice to the voiceless and help empower the powerless. This necessarily means that journalists not only inform their audience, but they champion the rights of the oppressed - those who many would prefer to erase rather than to accord them the human liberties they deserve. In other words, these are also people who are a source of shame, just like the journalists who champion their rights.
During this season of giving and goodwill, it would be appropriate to give a gift to yourself, or to others you know, of a subscription to your hometown newspaper. Then, make a donation to one of Oklahoma's nonprofit, online independent journalism entities: Oklahoma Watch, NonDoc, or The Frontier.
The only way to keep democracy alive is to keep the First Amendment intact - and the only way to do that is to maintain a robust Fourth Estate. That can't be done through social media. Keyboard warriors aren't journalists; they have no real standards, and they have nothing of value to offer, outside of cute videos, family photos, and pithy memes.
There's a big difference in traditional and social media, and once people can't discern that difference, we're in real trouble. Support the truth.
