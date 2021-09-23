Many long-time Tahlequah Daily Press readers aren't thrilled about the requisite foray into the digital world. They still like to hold the print edition – to feel the newsprint, smell the ink. They also prefer books to e-readers. And many avidly dislike social media, though some have accounts to keep up with family and friends.
Savvy folks distrust social media and realize an alarming percentage of what they read there is propaganda. Certain communist regimes have always been good at that, and in social media, they've found a fertile audience of people who have wrongly convinced themselves they are deep thinkers, doing their own "research" and putting it over on everyone else. It's disheartening for those who value truth.
It's ironic that many of the biggest troublemakers on Facebook timelines don't even use their real names. Along that same line of irony, people using false personas are among the first to holler when they believe their "freedom of speech" has been violated. They're convinced they have a "right" not only to lie, but to pretend to be someone else. And like all bullies, they enjoy the protection afforded them by distance or anonymity. Their main goal is to harass and demean others, and to spread disinformation in the hopes that it will suck in a few well-meaning observers.
Facebook has lately tried to ferret out people using fake identities. A few weeks ago, followers on the TDP timeline reported a man who was claiming to be chief of the Cherokee Nation. He had never been chief – at least, not under his poser name – and it's safe to say anyone else who has served as a tribal chief would comment openly, under his or her actual name. This man eventually disappeared from the ether, so it's likely Facebook tossed him. That's also the case for people who claim names like "Imakillya Ifyadissme," or "Thomas Jefferson," claiming to be the Framer himself. Perversely, the same malcontents who crow about the "fake news media" are fakers themselves.
It's impossible to weed out all the phonies – and there is no need to, if their posts are innocuous. When they become vicious, action may have to be taken. And when that happens, politics is usually involved. That's why many media outlets try to limit or prohibit campaigning on their timelines. Survey after survey shows most people don't want to see that, anyway. Either they've already made up their minds on who will get their votes, or they'd prefer to get details on the candidates from a more reliable source. Increasingly, that source is not the politicians themselves.
False personation – which, by the way, is an actual crime – is not the only fraud perpetrated upon social media users. Most page administrators ask for help from followers in picking out and banning offenders. Also because of fraud, most newspapers are careful about requests they honor. For instance, a number of people have attempted to use TDP and others to raise money through GoFundMe accounts for causes that aren't especially righteous – like buying a new car or paying college tuition. Or, they try to use open forums as a means of advertising. That's understandable for businesses that have few followers, while TDP has nearly 32,000.
Perhaps the most concerning type of fraud involves missing persons reports. TDP won't post those without law enforcement sanction, because too many moms have repeatedly reported their teens "missing" when the kids are sneaking out and spending the night with a boyfriend or girlfriend. Garnering sympathy for a situation that doesn't exist isn't right, which is why journalists must rely on law enforcement for proper reports.
We will continue next Friday with further explanations of social media policies.
