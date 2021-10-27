A record 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August. Still more jobs lie fallow in the wake of the pandemic. Short-staffed employers have put up signs begging for patience from clients and customers. And prices have risen for many products, including fuel at the pump.
What goes here? Depending on who's doing the talking, it may be the fault of President Biden, or harken all the way back to President Trump. A few partisan hacks are even working to tie President Obama to the dilemma.
Try this one on for size: It's neither Biden's fault nor Trump's, nor can Obama be brought into the fray. American workers are driving this "crisis," no matter what any lying politician might say while trying to retain office. In a sense, millions of workers now have their employers over a barrel. And some with long institutional memories would say it's history repeating itself.
Back in 1945, as World War II wound down, one in 10 American workers was involved in a massive series of strikes. They were tired of 12-hour days, scant benefits, and abuse by tyrannical millionaires who steered the industrial ships. And although there is no formal movement across the country, the pandemic pulled scales off the eyes of many employees, who now realize that without them, their companies can't function - and therefore, the top executives are in danger of losing their cushy berths.
A key factor was the generous unemployment benefits necessitated by the pandemic. Republicans will point fingers at Biden, although the program came to fruition during the Trump administration. Democrats may praise that plan as Biden's forgetting it began under Trump. It was intended as a measure of relief for those who had suddenly lost their jobs as COVID-19 rolled through, and was the best way to keep the economy ginning along.
Now, in many states, the federal boost has evaporated. But folks who may have resisted returning to work because they could make more on unemployment than with poor-paying jobs that wouldn't begin to cover the bills, suspect that they no longer have to put up with that situation. They're holding out for better pay, better hours, and better benefits - and companies that accommodate them will be like the early birds that snare the worms.
Some people continue to trumpet on social media that those who don't have jobs must not want them, because plenty are available. Yes, they are - but many jobs pay poverty wages, so no one wants them. Or, the prospective employees may be worried about the pandemic, or unable to find child care.
Unfortunately, not every company is peopled at the top with billionaires, and small businesses - or industries struggling for survival - will be hurt by this movement. Also hurt will be the wallets of American consumers, because if employers have to pay more, they will raise prices of goods and services to at least partly make up for it. Economists lump that trend under the label of "inflation," but even the Federal Reserve Board can only do so much. As a collective, workers may be able to force their hands, and if wages go up, prices will, too - although they shouldn't have to, if greed weren't a factor. On the other hand, if prices go up, so must wages, or most Americans will be living in poverty.
So, who is to blame? It's the free market system. Countless flocks of chickens are coming home to roost, and it doesn't much matter who's in the White House.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.