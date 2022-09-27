No newspaper, rock band, grocery store, clothing boutique — and certainly no politician — wants to ban followers on social media. But the unacceptable behavior some people cannot seem to resist sometimes forces our hands.
It’s tough trying to educate the public on the intricacies of the first amendment, especially when they don’t want to be educated. The worst offenders on social media – those who perpetually attack anyone who doesn’t agree with them always fall back on the argument that they have “freedom of speech,” and that anyone who tries to tamp down their vitriol is somehow impinging on their liberties.
They’re wrong. Your freedom stops at the end of your nose. No one has the “right” to use media of any kind to push an agenda of hate and lies. Those media have a responsibility to adhere to the principles of decency and truth, and they have the right to ban anyone who doesn’t respect that from participating on their platforms.
The Daily Press has nearly 35,000 followers on Facebook – more than any newspaper in the state except The Oklahoman and the Tulsa World. TDP's staff is a mere fraction of the size of those other newspapers', so weeding out the prevarications, perverts and purveyors of prejudice isn’t easy. That’s why we depend on other followers to alert us when a post goes toxic.
That doesn’t mean we don’t allow lively discussion, criticism, or even arguments. It just means that when someone starts getting personal, and we are asked to intervene, we will. Some followers, comfortable in their own skin and seemingly impervious to vicious attacks from others, don’t mind being targeted. Others, however, are appalled by vicious attacks and want them stopped.
It’s sad that people cannot express an opinion without being verbally assaulted. For those who trade in words, like journalists, it’s difficult to understand why instead of engaging in rational discussions, some people begin flinging epithets and leveling threats. We comfort ourselves knowing that such bitter people either lack self-esteem or have so many problems in their own lives that they have to deflect their wrath upon others.
Fortunately, most of the hundreds of folks who regularly participate on our timeline are generally congenial, even if they sometimes get frustrated or even angry with others. But for those who perpetually cross the line, TDP and other businesses reserve the right to remove the privilege to engage with others. After all, it’s our timeline, not theirs. And it’s our newspaper, not theirs. Freedom of the press belongs to the press, not the general public – and it’s worth remembering that in this country, most newspapers of private businesses and not quasi-governmental organs.
Speaking of government, one can’t help but observe the irony of a politician who regularly attacks opponents, but won’t allow others the courtesy of responding. Perhaps they don’t belong in the group with the rest of us when it comes to sensible use social media.
