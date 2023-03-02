Inflation may seem to be subsiding a bit, but not quickly enough to help many folks pay their bills. And when the list of money owed includes a few tickets from Tahlequah police officers, the situation can be especially grim.
That's why Tahlequah's "Fresh Start" program continues to play such an important role in the lives of those who have gotten into scrapes with the law. And they can find a little relief now through April 30 - just a couple of weeks past that all-important federal tax due date. All those who take action will get their debt cut in half.
When the program began three years ago, many locals speculated it might just be for lead-footed drivers who had a few traffic tickets. And indeed, depending on the location and speed, the fines could be significant. But there are other violations that could add up to even bigger tabs: loitering, public intoxication, and petit larceny.
The typical law-abiding citizen may look askance at this program, and feel like "criminals" are getting a pass - especially repeat offenders. But the old axiom that you can't squeeze blood from a turnip is just as true in these situations as anywhere else. While a handful of those incurring citations may be able to afford to pay off their tickets just under the wire, others can't. And it doesn't make sense to jail these folks for nonpayment of their fines. After all, someone who is behind bars can't earn money to pay debts, so it could become a vicious cycle.
Since fines of this nature help fund law enforcement and other aspects of city government, it makes sense that getting half of the money is better than none at all - and that's why the Fresh Start program is such a boon for everyone. It's good for the wallets of cash-strapped citizen offenders, it's good for the city, and it's good in terms of compassion and outreach.
Last year, one curmudgeon complained that people were probably committing crimes and deliberately waiting to get a cut rate on their tickets. That might be the case for a handful, but most folks don't plan to get traffic tickets, and even those who "plan" to steal something or walk around drunk probably aren't thinking about scoring a deal at City Hall. Even if that's the case, it doesn't mitigate the value of Fresh Start. We hope this is a program Tahlequah keeps - for many reasons.
Those interested in the Fresh Start program can stop by the municipal court clerk's office, or call 918-456-9472.
