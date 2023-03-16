Sometimes, when people ask questions or speak on certain topics, they later figure out it would've been better had they stayed silent. Though they may have intended no harm, they wound up offending others by venturing onto subjects about which they are not well-informed.
That has happened to authors of phenomenally popular book series, actors, pundits, and everyone else - including newspaper columnists. When it does, the reaction to the blowback should be to issue strong mea culpas and move on, instead of doubling down with excuses. Sometimes, even with the proper response, the damage has been done.
A regular columnist for the Daily Press recently waxed philosophical on transgenderism, speculating on its causes and wondering whether some kids may be coming out as transgender to be "cool." She wrote that she herself has a transgender friend, and had been in her wedding party. She closed by saying she would support any of her grandchildren if they "decided" to be in a same-sex relationship, but hoped they would be adults when that happened.
The columnist is like most other adults from older generations, struggling to work their way through a world that, to them, is changing dramatically. This writing and others like it reveal a sincere attempt to understand transgenderism, much like similar musings several years ago may have been aimed at understanding homosexuality.
The truth is, some of us may never "understand" certain things, nor do we have to. We can simply be kind to other people in as nonjudgmental a fashion as we can muster. We can also try to be sensitive to the concerns of others, regardless of what end of the political spectrum they come from, who they are as individuals, and what beliefs they hold dear. Whether we "approve" matters little, because we are not called upon to be judges; that role belongs to a higher authority.
But we should take great care not to conflate controversial issues in a way that would make tolerance more difficult. The best example of this would be the rants by certain ignorant and mean-spirited politicians to claim that if same-sex relationships are tolerated, next thing we know, we'll be expected to accept bestiality. That suggestion is offensive to anyone with a modicum of common sense or human compassion, because it's rooted in both bigotry and stupidity.
This is why a few readers were offended by the mention of "furries" in the column, in a way that associated this particular "fringe community" with LGBTQ persons. It read: "'Furries' are becoming popular in middle school, and somehow, the kids have convinced their parents to ask schools to put litter boxes in the restrooms. The gender issue is one thing, but believing you're an animal is another. Maybe I'm old school, but if my kid came home and said she wanted to dress like a cat and go to school to lick her paws during gym class, I'd be putting my foot down, and not inside of a litter box."
It was borderline material to allow when the mission of a newspaper is truth. It could have been satire, but it could also be misleading. "Furries" do exist, but more as a group of artists, writers, and gamers who "role play" as animals. It has nothing to do with eroticism. And there is not one scrap of evidence that any kids believe themselves to be animals or have demanded litter boxes in classrooms. That's an urban legend, discredited by every major fact-check organization on the planet. So repeating it in a discussion of transgender people is disingenuous, at best. The only instance anyone found of a litter box in a classroom involved a teacher who had a chameleon.
The concern is not that some "snowflake" might have been offended by a characterization. "Political correctness" is not a concern for most newspapers. What is a concern, though, is accuracy, and the kids-as-cats fable is about as far from the truth as one could get.
