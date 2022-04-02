Whatever else one might say about U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, allegations of favoritism toward Democrats or left-leaning defendants is not among them.
Many pundits, attorneys, and political operatives - even within his own orbit - are confused by the Department of Justice investigations, or lack thereof. And members of Congress tasked with investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol are frustrated. Even some of the Republicans on the panel would like to see more evidence that a probe is proceeding into former President Trump's role, if any, in that riot.
Perhaps one would assume Garland would be bitter toward congressional Republicans. After all, he's the guy President Obama nominated to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court, but the GOP managed to hold up his confirmation until Obama termed out and Trump slid into office. At that point, Neil Gorsuch assumed the position. Both of these men were clearly qualified for the bench, and indigenous tribes especially have a good reason to appreciate Gorsuch, thanks to the historic and unprecedented McGirt ruling, for which he led the charge, joining justices normally labeled as liberals.
But the hypocrisy swirling around the later appointments of Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett are another story. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell insisted it was only right to let Obama's successor fill the position left by the death of Antonin Scalia, but that same philosophy was not employed for whomever would ultimately be Trump's successor when Ruth Bader Ginsberg died. While Kavanaugh has made some apt decisions, Barrett is still largely an unknown, and hasn't even remotely proved herself as capable as some others on the bench.
Garland's behavior heading the DOJ is puzzling to many, who perhaps expected him to go after Trump with both barrels loaded. But if a serious probe is ongoing, few are aware of it - and perhaps that's the way he wants it. From the standpoint of a casual observer, though, Trump isn't likely to get what's coming to him - if, indeed, anything is coming to him. And without any sort of legal comeuppance, it's highly likely he'll be the Republican nominee for president in 2024 - and if the gerrymandering states have anything to say about it, once again, he'll be ensconce at 1600 Pennsylvania to wreak God-knows-what havoc with his inability to keep his mouth prudently shut.
On the other hand, Garland's DOJ is apparently moving right along with its scrutiny of Hunter Biden. If currently available evidence is any indication, that's the smart move. It seems fairly clear that this young man - and other relatives - took advantage of Joe Biden's status, first in Congress and then as vice president. Though Biden isn't currently being targeted, and could very well have been ignorant of any shenanigans, the situation will sully his reputation - which didn't need much help in the sullying arena - and could very well cost him re-election. Of course, whether he will actually seek re-election is anybody's guess at this point. By any standards, he's getting long of tooth - but then again, so is Trump.
Garland is right to investigate the younger Biden, but he also should force Trump under the magnifying glass. Only a hypocrite would suggest that he let one man off the hook, and play hardball with the other. For all we know, that's what is happening even as we speculate.
