Every so often, a reader complains about high gasoline prices. They always want the newspaper to investigate why Tahlequah's prices are so much higher than those in Tulsa, Fort Gibson or Wagoner - sometimes as much as 30 cents a gallon higher.
The call for a probe into what appears to be "price fixing" happens at least twice a year here, probably because prices are almost always higher here at the pump than elsewhere. There's no question about that. The real question is, why? We've asked many times, dutifully producing stories every time the subject comes up. The answer is always the same: It's more costly here because Tahlequah is at the end of the line in terms of delivery routes.
As one store owner said recently, oil is cheaper in Tulsa than in Tahlequah because it's closer to the Tulsa Refinery. He added that the pandemic had an effect, though some readers didn't buy that rationale, since the pandemic should've affected all sellers of fuel, not just those in Tahlequah. But in the end, it all comes down to this: Merchants are going to sell their products - including commodities like fuel - for whatever customers are willing to pay.
Price-gouging has occurred in Oklahoma, and those have been looked into by the Oklahoma Attorney General's office. Over the years, TDP staffers have repeatedly called that office in response to public outcry, but generally, investigators say that while prices are too high, they're not so out of line as to constitute a criminal offense. Area residents may remember that several years back, a local merchant was cited for that crime, but that's the only case we know of.
Are local gasoline vendors getting together on the sly and agreeing to certain costs? Maybe; that's hard to prove. Is it possible that local residents, pestering the powers that be relentlessly, could affect a change? Maybe; that's hard to predict. The only thing we can be sure about is that TDP is not "ignoring" the situation, nor are we incompetent when it comes to checking out this particular problem.
A little proactive behavior on the part of overcharged consumers might help. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission fuel inspectors do regulate gas pumps. But the Consumer Protection Division of the AG's office handles price-gouging complaints. That number is 1-833-681-1895. And yes, price-gouging is illegal in Oklahoma, if it can be proved. The Emergency Price Stabilization Act prohibits an increase of more than 10% for the price of goods or services after a declared emergency. That could have applied in the wake of this year's floods.
The squeaky wheel gets the grease. The more of us who call to complain, the better chance we'll have of getting an investigation launched. In the meantime, it might be worth the while of at least some of us to buy gasoline in Fort Gibson or Wagoner. Walking with your wallet often gets the desired effect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.