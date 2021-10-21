Colin Powell made mistakes, and he'd be the first to admit it. In 2003, he convinced the United Nations "there can be no doubt" that Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction. The U.S. and its allies went to war, and the rest is history - and in 2005, Powell called his speech a "blot" that would be forever on his record.
Powell expressed regret several times. He knew his popularity was such that he could sway public opinion. Later he wrote that "my instincts failed me," and acknowledged he used a faulty report to push the idea of WMDs. He called it "one of my most momentous failures." And people died - many of them.
But Powell was operating from a position of good faith, and soldiers like him and those who served under him always know the risks they're taking. There may have been no proof that WMDs existed, but his honesty, mea culpas, and years-long agonizing over this tragic chapter in U.S. history, as well as his continued service to his country, offer another kind of proof: that Powell remains a beloved figure, having earned the respect of the world.
Earlier this week, Powell died at age 84 of COVID, although he'd been vaccinated. But that is not a negative statement about the vaccine; he had multiple myeloma, a type of cancer that made him immunocompromised and thus highly vulnerable to this virus.
The general was a national hero. He was the first Black person to serve in a top Cabinet post, and one of the most prominent Black Americans, cutting new paths for those of his race. When he commented, people listened, because much like Teddy Roosevelt used to say, he spoke softly - at least for a man of his status - but he carried a big stick in the weight of his words. He was thoughtful, eloquent, intelligent - and he cared. He had a stellar military career, and was admired by everyone who had dealings with him - even political opponents. Or most of them.
Powell became disenchanted with the party of which he'd been a member for so long, mainly because of Donald Trump. The 45th president's outrageous behavior and crude, incendiary comments were too much for a genteel man of Powell's comportment. He said repeatedly that he could not understand why his party would get behind a man who, in his way of thinking, had "drifted away" from the Constitution - which as a soldier, Powell had sworn to protect and uphold.
Trump can't abide criticism, so his remarks in the wake of Powell's death should have come as no surprise. He made similar nasty comments about John McCain and other high-profile politicians who were widely respected. Still, even some of the most cynical observers were shocked by this rambling: "Wonderful to see Colin Powell, who made big mistakes on Iraq and famously, so-called weapons of mass destruction, be treated in death so beautifully by the Fake News Media. Hope that happens to me someday. He was a classic RINO, if even that, always being the first to attack other Republicans. He made plenty of mistakes, but anyway, may he rest in peace!"
These words are puerile, tinged with jealousy, and inappropriate. Had Powell chosen to do so, he could've been president, even after those "big mistakes." And it's likely he'd have had two terms, supported by Democrats as well as Republicans. Only time will tell if election "reform" gives Trump another bite at the White House apple. Either way, it's a sure bet that unless he learns the art of humility, the media, fake or otherwise, will not treat Trump "in death so beautifully" as they did Powell, nor will the history books.
Powell bravely served his country, admitted his human flaws, and will be remembered very well. He's earned it.
