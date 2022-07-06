"If you see something, say something."
This phrase is often seen on signs in airports, train stations, sports stadiums and other places where people congregate in droves. Prior to 9/11, similar cries for caution was rarely seen anywhere outside of prison walls. But now, with the rash of mass shootings across the country, perhaps it belongs on the doors of schools and on street corners.
It also should be at the forefront of every parent's mind. And especially, it must be said, parents of older teen boys and young adult men who happen to be white.
Although it may sound like a stereotype, it's impossible to escape the fact that most mass shooters have been young white men, although a few of their older brethren have taken aim at innocents as well. On rare occasions, people of color, and even a few females, have launched senseless attacks. But nevertheless, the data bears out the generalization. The big question is, why?
Armchair psychologists - and real ones, too - have plenty of theories. Recently, one pundit posited that the absence of God is to blame, but it must then be asked whether young white males are the only ones eschewing religion. Yet another claim is that violent video games, or easy access to high-powered rifles, are to blame. That makes sense, but again, it assumes people of color, and females, aren't exposed to these elements.
The observation that makes the most sense seems to be the fear these young men have that their "privileged" position - that of the white male - is being supplanted by "others." But if so, where did this idea come from? Alternative media, perhaps, or certain unsavory facets of society?
In the end, it doesn't really matter. What's important is that parents cut off these evil thoughts and preemptory behaviors before they take root. In other words, if they see something, they should say something - and get help for any youth they understand to be troubled. This will require vigilance, patience, and understanding. The mother of Bobby Crimo III, the apparent Chicagoland shooter, was said to be distant, inattentive, and perhaps troubled herself. It's said that her kids were the last to be picked up from "soccer practice" every time. Highland Park is an upscale suburb, so it's not like the kid was born into poverty. But perhaps he was born into neglect.
Boys should be raised to respect their mothers in particular, and they'll learn this from their fathers. Children who see their parents constantly fighting will be combative themselves. They should be taught kindness toward others, and it should be instilled in them that just because "others" want the equal rights those of their race and gender enjoy, it doesn't mean they will lose their own liberties.
And if a youth displays any signs whatsoever of problems - hurting animals, withdrawal from family, addictions, the rejection of endeavors they once enjoyed - the parents should take immediate steps to get that kid help. It is not necessarily a slight on the parents if a child has issues, but it almost certainly will be a source of judgment if disaster occurs. That might not be fair, but that's human nature.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.